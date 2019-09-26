HARRISONBURG — At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, officials approved the Public Works Department to begin a Drainage Improvement Program.
Voting in favor were Mayor Deanna Reed and Councilmen Sal Romero, Richard Baugh and Chris Jones. George Hirschmann was absent.
The idea to start the program began in May 2018, when the city was hit with significant amounts of rain for nearly five months.
Last year, Public Works received 97 requests for service calls for flooding and clogged ditches, among other things. Of those calls, only 30% were regarding public property. The other 70% were on private property, “and the city has very limited ability to go onto those private properties to solve those drainage concerns,” Public Works Director Tom Hartman said during a presentation to council.
The purpose of the program is to establish a way to request, approve, design and construct stormwater drainage improvement projects on abutting or affected private property with public funds.
Currently, there is no formal process for citizens to request a private drainage improvement project to be considered for large drainage issues that affect multiple private properties or smaller drainage concerns on individual properties.
The Drainage Improvement Program will allow citizens to request improvements for larger drainage issues that would benefit a neighborhood or larger area, according to city documents.
“Our application that we have developed requires citizens to come together as a community, whether that be a street or some neighboring properties that back up to each other, and we want them to discuss the problem,” Hartman said. “Discuss some possible solutions, kind of review the application together and walk through and work as a group to complete the application to bring back to Public Works.”
The program is available for residential and commercial properties.
Once the application has been submitted, staff will complete a preliminary study to determine the project is feasible and beneficial to the public.
The application would also go through the Stormwater Advisory Committee for approval.
The project would then go through an engineering study and be ranked for completion based on available funding.
Projects with water quality benefits will be scored highly because they will alleviate draining issues and provide potential pollution reduction, according to city documents.
The Public Works Department anticipates a phased approach for the program’s implementation. The first year will be focused on establishing a policy and collecting applications.
Some preliminary studies may be completed based on availability of funding in the current budget, according to city documents.
Baugh asked Hartman what other jurisdictions have a similar program.
Hartman said the department modeled the program after Minnesota and Seattle.
Rebecca Stimson, the city’s environmental compliance manager, said she is unaware of any other localities in Virginia that have a project up to this scale, although Washington, D.C., has a similar program on a smaller scale.
In other news, council unanimously approved renaming a portion of Hillcrest Drive to Carrera Lane.
The request came after a recent subdivision and construction of a single-family home on a portion of Hillcrest Drive on the south side of Port Republic Road.
The new parcel is the only parcel on the street. The location, however, would be indicated at the 1300 block of Hillcrest Drive, which is conflicting with the already existing block of Hillcrest Drive in Park View.
The request to name the portion of land Carrera Lane came from the owner of the recently constructed single-family home.
Renaming the portion of the road would bring less confusion if an ambulance or first responders had to be called.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.