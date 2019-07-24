HARRISONBURG — After City Council tabled a request by a city resident to acquire a special-use permit to hold a short-term rental at its July 9 meeting, the board again made no action.
Councilman Sal Romero made a motion Tuesday to deny the request, which received no second. Council did not make another motion.
Following the meeting, City Attorney Chris Brown said that just because council made no vote, it does not mean it was denied.
“There was no action — so it was not approved or denied, and it is in council’s hands as to what they want to do,” Brown said. He said he is not sure if there is a time limit for council to make a decision.
The request came from David Lee told hold a special-use permit to have a short-term rental at 1159 Nelson Drive, which is not Lee’s primary residence.
Councilman Richard Baugh excused himself from the discussion and vote for personal reasons.
The council tabled the request at the July 9 meeting because they wanted to hear Romero’s thoughts on the application and why Planning Commission recommended denial with a 6-0 vote.
Romero is council’s representative for the Planning Commission.
“Planning Commission’s big concern is that it isn’t his primary residence and there would be no operator present to oversee the visitors,” Romero said at Tuesday’s meeting, adding that he didn’t feel comfortable supporting the approval of the application.
He said the commission also had concern because it would take the home out of the housing stock.
There is currently no city ordinance requiring the owner to be on-site. Council decides on a case-by-case basis whether or not to make it a requirement.
Lee spoke during the July 9 meeting requesting that a condition be made that the special-use permit would expire after 10 years. He also said his permit was a unique situation and that “it is owner-occupied because I occupy it a lot.”
Other conditions included that there would be no more than four guest rooms or accommodation spaces and that the number of guests at one time would be limited to a family of no more than eight “or not more than two unrelated persons,” according to a city-provided PowerPoint.
Additional conditions that were added July 9 were that the property would not be tenant-occupied as a short-term rental for more than 182 days in a calendar year.
“The [added] conditions don’t address the main issue that the owner doesn’t live there,” Romero said, adding that neighbors’ comments have been that Lee is seldom at the property.
In other news, council voted to appoint Usman Chaudhri and Marc Lemmond to the Economic Development Authority. There is still one open seat on the board.
Council also voted to appoint Chance Ebersold and reappoint Edna Reid to the Economic Development Advisory Committee and also voted to reappoint Kira Newman to the Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Policy and Management Team.
