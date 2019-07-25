HARRISONBURG — After what turned into a heated discussion between Councilmen Sal Romero and Chris Jones, the majority of council decided to keep public comment at the end of the City Council agenda.
In Tuesday’s council meeting, Romero requested that council move the public comment to the beginning of the meeting and give three minutes instead of five minutes to speak. He first brought up the request at the June 25 meeting.
“I think it is important for people to have that opportunity given the length of our meetings in the past. I just think it’s not to be expected for people to come and sit here four, five hours before they can address their government,” he said Tuesday.
Following his request, a number of residents applauded him, but Jones stepped in to disagree.
Mayor Deanna Reed, Jones and Councilman Richard Baugh all agreed to keep public comment at the end of meetings. Councilman George Hirschmann made no comments.
“Mr. vice mayor, as someone who’s seen it both ways, and Richard [Baugh] has seen it both ways longer — just as we want to hear from the individuals that want to speak in public comment, the agenda is set with presenters,” Jones said. “Those presenters are just as important as the individuals who want to speak in public comment.”
He added that those present to council after the public hearings, many times take weeks, months or in some cases a year to prepare.
“Think about it in reverse. We’ve sat here before and had public comments that have lasted 45 minutes,” Jones said.
Jones said he hasn’t heard anyone complain about where public comment is on the bimonthly agenda.
Council decided to change the public comment from the beginning to the end of the agenda back at the Jan. 24, 2017, meeting.
“People use this as a megaphone because they don’t have another one, especially a lot of joint groups because we offer the microphone and give them the TV and news so they’ve got it all,” Jones said.
Baugh said the record for the longest public comment session he has seen was an hour and 15 minutes.
Anyone can request to be put on the agenda if they do so prior to the meeting when city staff is planning the agenda. Those specifically listed on the agenda are not time-limited during their presentation.
“It’s insulting to the individuals that have prepared and that we have invited and/or that we pay to present,” Jones said, adding that he feels it is also bad management.
Romero said in his six months serving on council, he has seen council listen to a presentation and not ask a single question.
He said when somebody prepares for that long and council doesn’t ask any questions, it’s a concern.
Jones asked Romero if he asked questions in those instances.
“I have because I feel they have prepared long enough for us to have questions for them,” he said, later clarifying that he has not asked questions after every presenter.
Jones said if someone is informing him of something that he either already knows or that the presenter has well articulated to him, "that creates a situation where I don’t have a question."
“So just for public record, that is not a form of disrespect from me or from my other three colleagues,” he said.
Reed said she feels that some people think it was a punishment to change the public comment from the beginning to the end.
“It was that some people were taking so much advantage of public comment and our business part was not starting until after 8:30 or 9 p.m.” she said.
The city is not legally required to have a public comment section in its agenda. Rockingham County does not allow public comment in its meetings.
