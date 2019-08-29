HARRISONBURG — At Tuesday’s meeting, City Council approved the Public Works Department to apply for two Virginia Department of Transportation grants.
Council unanimously approved both grant applications. Voting in favor was Mayor Deanna Reed, Councilmen Richard Baugh, George Hirschmann, Chris Jones and Sal Romero.
The VDOT Transportation Alternatives Program grant would be used for the North Main Street Sidewalk Project.
TAP is a reimbursement program used for projects that meet certain criteria for enhancing transportation for non-motorized ways of travel, according to city documents.
The project includes adding 0.34 miles of sidewalk from Holly Hill Drive to Vine Street on the east side of North Main Street.
The total cost of the project is about $879,387.
The grant would fund up to 80% of the sidewalk project and requires a 20% minimum match by the city.
Around $703,387 would be requested from the VDOT grant, and the city would have to pay $175,847.
Director of Public Works Tom Hartman said the department already has the $175,847 in a capital project line item, which means a new request from council for the money would not be required.
“We already have those funds allocated waiting for this grant,” Hartman said. “Those funds were put there a few years ago by a previous city manager knowing that we’d eventually have to apply for a grant to get this section of sidewalk built.”
The grant must be submitted by Oct. 1 and the department will hear back from VDOT in June.
Hartman said if successful, the TAP program funds two different fiscal years, “so depending on which fiscal year our funds would be placed in, we could either start in July 2020 or wait and start the project in July 2021.”
It will take a year and a half to complete the design and the construction would be complete in December 2022 or December 2023.
Once the sidewalk has been built, VDOT has a project in Rockingham County bringing sidewalks from the county up to Vine Street, which would link with the city sidewalk.
The second application will be for the VDOT Revenue Sharing Grant for the University Boulevard Realignment Project.
The project was entered into the city’s Capital Improvement Program last year, according to Hartman.
The city will partner with James Madison University for the project, but the Public Works Department will manage the planning and construction of the project.
The city has been working with JMU for almost two years on the project.
JMU started out with a feasibility study two years ago, according to Hartman, to have the city look at the benefits and potential alignments for the project, as well as cost and time frames.
The study was wrapped up earlier this year and alignment was chosen.
The project will start at the intersection of Port Republic Road and Forest Hill Drive where a shared-use path would be installed on the east side of Forest Hill Drive up to the intersection of Oak Hill Drive.
“At that point, the new roadway would proceed straight through the residential area of Forest Hill,” Hartman said.
The roadway will be constructed from the intersection of Oak Hill Drive to connect to the current University Boulevard.
Along University Boulevard, there will be sidewalks constructed on the east side and the shared-use path will be continued on the west side. The shared-use path will pass Driver Drive up to Carrier Drive.
There would also be a new intersection constructed that would feed down into the old Convocation Center.
“It would provide a great pedestrian length from Port Republic Road all the way into JMU and to Reservoir Street corridor to new Convocation Center,” Hartman said.
With the grant, localities can request 50% of the project development costs from VDOT for transportation-related capital projects, according to city documents.
The total cost of the project is $9,140,000. The grant request would be for $4,570,000 and JMU would also pay $4,570,000.
The grant would be submitted by Oct. 1 and if successful, the funds would be available by July 2020.
The construction would be expected to be completed in December 2023.
In other news, Jones tabled a discussion on the current fiscal year’s community contributions after originally putting it on the agenda.
Jones had requested the discussion be added to the agenda earlier this month, according to Director of Communications Michael Parks.
Attempts to reach Jones for comment regarding his reason for tabling the item went unanswered.
At a May 9 budget workshop prior to adopting the fiscal year 2019-20 budget, council discussed the community contributions it gives to a number of nonprofits through the General Fund every fiscal year.
Jones had told council he wanted to give funding to every organization requesting money for the 2019-20 budget, which would have required City Manager Eric Campbell to re-balance the budget by $228,150.
Baugh, Romero, Hirschmann and Reed were against it.
The city decided to allocate $540,874 toward 28 local nonprofits, which left nine nonprofits that requested funding without any funds from the city.
The nine applications that were denied funding were 4HE, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center and Skyline Literacy.
At council’s June 25 meeting, council approved reallocating $1,145,000 from the General Fund to the General Capital Projects Fund for a number of projects.
Jones voiced frustration to Larry Propst, the city’s director of finance, after Propst told the council, “Typically some of it’s coming from the contingency funds; some of it is coming from other areas.”
Jones said he remembered asking if the city had a contingency fund that they would be anticipating at the end of the fiscal year, which council could have put toward community contributions.
He later said he would bring up the discussion of community contributions at a meeting in the future.
