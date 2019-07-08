HARRISONBURG — City Council will hold 14 public hearings at Tuesday’s meeting with 11 being requests for special-use permits to hold short-term rentals.
Council had an unusual break from its lengthy meetings at the June 25 meeting with no public hearings on the agenda. But with the city beginning enforcement of short-term rentals requiring all properties in the city to obtain a special-use permit to hold a short-term rental on Aug. 1, council has more requests to approve.
With a special-use permit, properties offered online through Airbnb.com and similar sites will be classified along with bed-and-breakfasts as short-term rentals and are required to have a special-use permit to operate in residential areas.
Currently, the regulations aren’t being enforced and instead notices are being sent to property owners who have been identified as operating a short-term rental. The notices inform the operators of the potential penalties that could ensue if found operating on or after Aug.1.
This will be council’s second batch of requests needing action. Council approved its first three short-term rental permits at its June 11 meeting.
Council will also hold a public hearing Tuesday to consider amending the civil penalties and to remove the registration requirements for short-term rentals, all of which Planning Commission unanimously recommended.
The first proposed amendment city staff recommends is to modify the city code’s Zoning Ordinance Section 10-3-13, which specifies the penalties for violations of the Zoning Ordinance.
Currently, the section says that operating a short-term rental in violation of section 10-3-205, which is associated with the five general regulations for short-term rentals, shall be punishable by civil penalty.
City staff are proposing that the code eliminates the reference to Section 10-3-205 and replace it with “the Zoning Ordinance.”
Staff wanted to simplify the wording because any short-term rental operating in violation of the Zoning Ordinance is punishable by a civil penalty.
Section 10-3-205 general regulations include:
•Lodging contracts shall be limited to a period of fewer than 30 consecutive nights.
•Any food service offered shall be limited to guests.
•Short-term rentals shall have the dates for trash and recycling collection posted prominently.
•Short-term rentals shall not be marketed and used for weddings, receptions or events, unless approved, and may be conditioned during the special-use permit process.
•Operators shall comply with the Virginia Uniform Statewide Building Code and Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code.
To see the full wording of the city code, visit https://library.municode.com/va/harrisonburg/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=PTIITHCOGEOR_TIT10PLDE_CH3ZO_ARTCADEN_S10-3-13PE.
The second proposed amendment is related to the registration for short-term rentals.
Currently, a $425 fee is charged to apply for the special-use permit, plus $30 per acre. Short-term rental operators are also required to obtain a business license and pay an additional $50 fee annually to operate within city limits.
City staff recommends eliminating the annual $50 fee. The one-time special-use permit application fee and requiring a business license will still be part of the city code.
Initially, the $50 fee was proposed to track the number of short-term rentals legally operating in the city annually.
City Planner Thanh Dang said in a June interview that staff looks at Airbnb.com and other similar sites to find where all the rentals are being operated and check that every short-term rental operator has paid the one-time $425 fee and acquired a business license.
Individuals found illegally operating a short-term rental without a permit will receive a violation notice with a $100 fine for the first offense and a $500 penalty for any subsequent offense. Violators who rack up $5,000 in penalties could be charged with a misdemeanor.
City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 409 S. Main St.
(1) comment
The Council thought the scooters were a headache, wait until the complaints about short term rentals come rolling in.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.