HARRISONBURG — City Council is expected to have a short council meeting due to no public hearings, but will have a number of board and commission appointments to vote on.
Three members of the Economic Development Authority’s term ended in April. None of them are seeking reappointment. Council will vote to appoint Usman Chaudhri and Marc Lemmond to the board.
Edna Reid’s first term has ended on the Economic Development Advisory Committee. She is seeking reappointment. Chance Ebersold and Maicoll Gomex Noriega are running against her for the only open seat.
Kira Newman is running for reappointment for the Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Policy and Management Team. Chaudhri has also applied to be appointed.
Also on the agenda, council will consider a resolution to appoint Michael Parks, the city’s director of communications, as the Freedom of Information Act officer for Harrisonburg.
Tuesday’s meeting will be the first time council will have interpreters available to those in need of it.
Although it is too late to request an interpreter for the upcoming meeting because all requests must be received on or before the prior Friday for all Tuesday meetings, the opportunity will be available for future meetings.
The city only has Spanish interpreters available currently, but is working to have additional languages such as Arabic and Kurdish interpreters in the future.
Requests can be made by calling 432-7701 or by visiting harrisonburgva.gov.
