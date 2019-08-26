HARRISONBURG — City Council will consider adopting a resolution for two Virginia Department of Transportation grants and will hold a public hearing before considering selling a townhouse that was bought years ago as part of the Reservoir Street Improvement Program.
The Public Works Department is requesting that council consider adopting a resolution to compete for a VDOT Transportation Alternatives Program grant for the North Main Street Sidewalk Project.
The TAP is a reimbursement program used for projects that meet certain criteria for enhancing transportation for non-motorized ways of travel, according to city documents.
The program would fund up to 80% of the city’s sidewalk project and requires a 20% minimum match by the city.
The project includes adding 0.34 miles of sidewalk from Holly Hill Drive to Vine Street on the east side of North Main Street, according to a city documents.
The total cost of the project is $879,387, with $703,387 being requested from the VDOT grant. The city would be required to pay $175,847.
If council approves the resolution, Public Works will submit the application for the grant by Oct. 1.
The design would be expected to be completed in December of 2021 and 2022. Construction would be complete from December 2022 and 2023.
Council will also consider adopting a resolution to allow Public Works to apply for a VDOT Revenue Sharing Grant for the University Boulevard Realignment Project.
The city will partner with James Madison University for the project, but the Public Works Department will manage the planning and construction of the project.
The realignment along University Boulevard would go from Forest Hill Drive and Oak Hill Drive along University Boulevard and will stop at the intersection of University Boulevard and Carrier Drive, according to a city produced PowerPoint.
With the grant, localities can request 50% of the project development costs from VDOT for transportation-related capital projects, according to city documents.
The total cost of the project is $9,140,000. The grant request would be for $4,570,000 and JMU would also pay $4,570,000.
The grant would be submitted by Oct. 1 and the funds would be available by July 2020.
In other news, council will look into a settlement with Eddie and Pamela Abrams to transfer a townhouse and its lot located at 640 Merlins Way in the amount of $90,000.
The city purchased the townhouse and its lot in 2014 for $132,000 as part of the Reservoir Street Improvement Program.
For the project, the city also needed a temporary construction easement for the Abrams adjoining townhouse but the city and Abrams were not able to reach an agreement for the compensation of the project, which resulted in the city filing for a certificate of take for the land needed.
“The crux of this issue is that we weren’t able to come to an agreement with property owners in regards to what financial impact the project had on their townhome,” director of communications Michael Parks said in an interview Friday.
The Abrams claimed $42,000 worth of damages to their property but the city felt it was lower than that.
The city recently came to an agreement with the Abrams to sell the previously bought townhome, which is next to their property.
“The city isn’t in the business of being a landlord,” Parks said, adding that the Abrams expressed interest in owning the townhome.
The city said the fair market of the townhome was $97,000 but if council approves the settlement, the Abrams will buy it for $90,000. Once approved by council, the settlement will allow the townhouse to be put back on the tax role.
“The Abrams are getting a good deal on the property,” Parks said. “This seems like all parties are in approval of this and ready to move forward.”
Council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 409 S. Main St.
