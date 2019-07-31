HARRISONBURG — The Rockingham County School Board will meet for an annual daylong retreat on Saturday.
The retreat gives School Board members updates on programming, and a chance to deep dive into issues that aren't often included during twice-monthly regular meetings.
The retreat will take place at 9 a.m. at Hotel Madison and Shenandoah Valley Conference Center.
There are four main items on the agenda — the 2020 School Board meeting schedule, country growth projections, an update on any legal items that may have changed since the last retreat and an update on the school division's innovation committee.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said the board will receive an update from its attorney concerning legal changes, and that this is a fairly standard item for the retreat.
Scheikl will give the report on the goings-on of the innovation committee. The board will have a chance to review any draft documents ahead of time, so members will be up to speed prior to the report.
This will be a chance for board members to delve into programs, suggestions and other items dealing with innovation. They'll have a chance to make comments, ask questions and give suggestions.
"This allows board members to collaborate, even if it means spending two hours on a draft document," Scheikl said. "It's so helpful because we are able to take as much time as we need."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.