HARRISONBURG — City resident and James Madison University librarian Stephanie Warlick understands the issue of parking from more than one angle.
While the university has had constant growth that has affected its campus parking, the city is in the same boat.
“There are too many unused private facilities that cut down on available downtown parking for the public,” she said after attending a presentation by DESMAN on Wednesday evening.
DESMAN came to the city to present some of the statistics found on the city’s parking and had an open house to allow the community to ask questions and get a better understanding of its study.
DESMAN is a national firm that conducts parking studies throughout the country and has looked into upcoming steps to improve parking efficiency in Harrisonburg.
The data presented Wednesday was taken from one Tuesday in April, which attendee Revlan Hill said was not going to give an accurate idea of parking that goes on during the weekend.
The study focused on 48 city blocks, which is around ¾ of a mile, according to Director of Public Works Tom Hartman.
The study showed a total of 7,903 spaces — 994 being on-street spaces and 6,909 off-street spaces.
With the on-street parking, around 237 spaces are two-hour parking, 522 are unrestricted, three are one-hour spaces and 24 are 30-minute.
For the off-street parking inventory DESMAN took, there are 187 private facilities that contain 5,284 spaces, which is 76% of the off-street parking.
Any private off-street facilities cannot be utilized by the public.
DESMAN is looking into the possibility of increase the parking to the public through shared parking agreements with private owners, according to Andrew Hill, the presenter for DESMAN.
At the forum, there were a number of posters showing areas of parking and its restrictions along with a poster that showed emerging businesses and housing units.
Warlick said she appreciated seeing the poster that laid out the future additions and changes to the city that will affect parking.
It included 17 items, such as the new cidery that will be constructed on 325 N. Liberty St., courthouse expansion on 53 Court Square and the construction of town homes on 99 W. Gay St.
Warlick said she has an issue with the metered parking area between Jack Brown’s and the Taj of India restaurant.
“Those spaces are typically empty — I don’t know who owns those spaces but they pretty much go unused daily,” she said.
In an interview Thursday, Harrisonburg’s Director of Communications Michael Parks said the parking spaces are owned by Floros Downtown LLC.
A number of attendees, including Warlick, said adding levels to the current parking garages could be a good solution.
Parks said other than the general 75-foot height regulation on buildings in the city, there is no ordinance that would prohibit adding levels to the deck.
One of the posters at the forum allowed people to put red stickers on the areas they feel are the biggest challenges. The majority said there isn’t enough employee parking.
Both Warlick and city resident Jeff Heie put stickers next to the box that said “Not enough bicycle parking.”
Other areas of concern attendees had included not having enough employee parking and concern that emerging developments will take up parking.
Andrew Hill said for such a small city, Harrisonburg has an extensive bus system along with the bicycle and pedestrian friendly trails and Bird scooters that have recently come back to the city.
Heie said although he walks a lot to the downtown area, the firm and city staff need to “take into consideration that the atmosphere is better when you aren’t worried about getting hit by a car.”
Andrew Hill said getting the feedback of the community is the last step in the diagnostic phase and an important part of the study, which began in June.
The city has also been encouraging people to take a survey regarding downtown parking, which is available at www.harrisonburgva.gov. The survey closes Sept. 6.
Hartman said the city has already received more than 1,000 surveys.
After DESMAN reviews all of the input, the firm will come back in four to six weeks to present its draft recommendation.
The projects will ultimately be split between between short-term solutions, which will take up to three years; midterm projects, which take three to six years; and long-term projects, which have a window of six to 10 years for completion.
The long list recommendations will be presented in September/October, and the short list in October/November.
The final draft will be submitted to the city in December.
