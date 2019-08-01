HARRISONBURG — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office recently announced a push for more funding to make sure all Virginia students have accessible pre-kindergarten education.
Northam signed Executive Directive Four, which establishes the Executive Leadership Team on School Readiness. The team will be responsible for making recommendations that unify and strengthen Virginia’s early childhood system, including developing a plan to ensure all at-risk 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds in Virginia have access to a publicly subsidized care and education option by 2025.
Although Rockingham County currently has 20 pre-k programs with 18 slots per program, there are still waiting lists at some of the larger elementary schools, said Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent for innovation and learning.
Some of the smaller elementary schools don’t have wait lists, but the larger ones almost always do. Shifflett said he isn’t sure how many students are on wait lists currently as the school division is still in the process of going through applications for the 2019-2020 school year.
Applications assess the at-risk factors that a child might have impacting readiness to start kindergarten. Emotional needs, knowing what a book is and being read to can all contribute to ranking applications based on need.
Spots are given to the students with the greatest need.
“We don’t want them to enter so far behind,” Shifflett said. “Do they have a speech delay, how attentive is the child, can they follow instructions?”
Shifflett said he’s glad to see the state working to make pre-kindergarten more accessible to at-risk 3- and 4-year-olds.
The Executive Leadership Team on School Readiness will also develop recommendations to maximize use of current early childhood education funding and create a uniform quality measurement and improvement system for all programs receiving public dollars. The team will submit a written report to the governor by Sept. 30.
“Currently, over 70% of economically disadvantaged families with 3-year-olds lack access to affordable, quality early care and education,” said first lady Pamela Northam. “We envision a Virginia where working families are able to pursue their dreams because they have safe, dependable, and quality care for their children.”
