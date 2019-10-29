Ten years ago, Oskar Scheikl swore there were two things he would never do in public: sing and dance.
“It stems from a childhood trauma,” Scheikl said with a laugh, but also in all seriousness.
The promise to never sing resolved itself pretty quickly. About six years ago, during his time as a soccer coach, the now Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent coached his team to a state championship.
To celebrate, Scheikl threw a party complete with karaoke. It was out of his comfort zone, but terrifying, he said.
Years went by and Scheikl had yet to address his phobia and panic over dancing in public.
Until now.
Earlier this year Scheikl was approached to be a local celebrity for the annual charity Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg.
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center announced in July the seven local “stars” who will compete next month.
The 10th annual charity event will again feature seven teams comprised of prominent members of the local community paired with experienced dancers from the Shenandoah Valley Chapter of USA Dance.
When asked whether he would participate, Scheikl’s initial reaction was: “You’ve got to be kidding me.”
Scheikl was on the fence about it, until he was reminded by one of his daughters that he’s an advocate for students to try new things and get out of their comfort zones.
That coupled with the fact that the fundraiser benefits children in this area pushed Scheikl to say yes. He will be dancing with Jackie Baker, an assistant principal at Montevideo Middle School, who has participated in the event three times now.
For the past three months, Scheikl and Baker have been working with Dancing with Karen, a ballroom dance studio in town, to develop a two-minute routine.
The process began with finding out what style of music and dance the contestants were already drawn to and then creating a routine based on that. From there Scheikl and Baker practiced once a week to develop what became a salsa routine.
The next step was to learn the steps and then to feel comfortable with them. Scheikl said he’s found the most challenging part is to step outside of his “sequential, math person” mindset and embrace a more artistic mindset.
“Karen is a really creative, artistic person and sometimes the process she follows isn’t the process that I follow,” Scheikl said. “People tell you ‘just move your hips more’ and I’m just like ‘I wish I could.’”
Scheikl and Baker have had a chance to practice for an audience, though. There was a performance three weeks ago at the Valley Mall to help raise money for their team. They also put on a show for building principals and central office staff during a quarterly social on Thursday.
Scheikl and Baker are hoping to raise $11,839, a dollar for every student enrolled in Rockingham County Public Schools. Currently they have raised $5,500. Anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.whsv.com/dance.
“There are three main goals — raise money, have fun and put on a good show,” Scheikl said.
In addition to Sheikl the six other local stars will be Debbie Brown, of Hand to Hearts Life Relationship Coaching, Kelly May Brown, local vocalist, Steve Brown of Brown & Sutt, Mandy Kinder Leeth, Steve Smith, longtime James Madison University faculty member, and Aubrey Urbanowicz, chief meteorologist for WHSV.
