Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed and Eastern Mennonite University President Susan Schultz Huxman both took their respective roles in January 2017.
It’s just one thing that has brought the two together over the years both as professionals and friends, Reed said on Thursday.
The next step in university and city relations was formalized at a ceremony on campus Thursday: the creation and first meeting of the city and EMU liaison committee.
It’s something that was first brought up by Reed in February. The city has a liaison committee with James Madison University, and it was long overdue for EMU to have one as well, Reed and Huxman said.
“I give all credit to Deanna,” Huxman said. “This was her idea.”
Members of the president’s cabinet will meet with Reed and Vice Mayor Sal Romero three times a year to discuss shared interests and tangible ways that the city and university can work together.
“It’s a big day for ‘town and gown’ relations,” Huxman said. During brief remarks Huxman highlighted some of the economic and cultural impact that EMU has on the city of Harrisonburg. There are 3,600 local alumni and 70% of all nursing graduates stay in the area.
“It’s better when we partner together and lead together,” Huxman said.
Reed followed Huxman by addressing the crowd saying that EMU is the moral compass of the community, and this partnership is a long time coming.
“You raise people here to be peacemakers and trailblazers and that’s so important to this community,” Reed said.
