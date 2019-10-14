HARRISONBURG — To celebrate homecoming this year, Eastern Mennonite University announced a new branding for the liberal arts university, called Lead Together.
“The result of a yearlong study and intensive research, the new brand refresh found strong commonality between external and internal stakeholders about EMU’s distinctives: academic rigor, excellent outcomes, community engagement and for creating in students and the broader EMU community ‘a sense of belongingness,’ all important values in our ‘fractured, divisive world,’” according to a press release.
“EMU students graduate with a sense of community connections, whether they are nurses, biologists, teachers or accountants,” President Susan Schultz Huxman said in the release.
“We wanted to put that front and center. Our new tagline ‘Lead Together’ is a way of saying, ‘Yes, we are all about achievement and we’re about learning and about placing leaders in the workplace but we want to do that in the context of bringing others along.”
At an assembly on Saturday, Huxman announced the mission and brand to a large group of alumni and students.
“We can do so many more things together. That is healthy, humane and hugely important to the king of success that truly matters,” she said.
Following the brand announcement, Scott Yoder, president of the Alumni Association Council, presented the 2019 alumni award recipients.
First was Liza Heavener, Class of 2007, as the outstanding young alumna. Heavener is the chief operating officer of a global philanthropy organization representing young entrepreneurs from more than 70 countries and from some of the world’s most influential and wealthy families.
The distinguished service award went to Wu Wei, Class of 2006, who serves as president of the China Christian Council, which represents nearly 38 million Protestants in the People’s Republic of China. Wei was unable to attend Saturday’s homecoming celebration.
And finally, the alumnus of the year went to Erik Kratz, Class of 2002, a professional baseball player signed to a minor league contract with the New York Yankees.
It was recently announced that Kratz will be a part of the U.S. Olympic Qualifying team for the 2020 Olympic games.
Yoder highlighted Kratz’s dedication, work ethic, class and faith.
“He treasures each day that he gets to play the game he loves,” Yoder said.
Kratz has maintained a close relationship with EMU and the baseball programs. In 2012 he was inducted into the EMU Hall of Honor. His jersey has been retired from play at Eastern Mennonite University.
