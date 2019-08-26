HARRISONBURG — Hailey Danielle Green would have been sitting with 200 of her cohorts on Saturday, being welcomed by Eastern Mennonite University President Susan Schultz Huxman, if not for a car accident that claimed her life on July 31.
Green was involved in a head-on collision in Augusta County. She was a recent graduate of Fort Defiance High School and headed to EMU to study nursing.
It was a bittersweet moment for the new students of EMU on Saturday. They had just moved into their dorms, prepared for a new adventure. But it was a somber reminder that one of their peers was not with them.
“She was excited about joining all of you,” said Brian Burkholder, the university campus pastor. “She would have been sitting here with all of you.”
During her time at Fort Defiance High School, Green was heavily involved in athletics as a student assistant on the training staff of a number of sports. It speaks to her desire to help and to become a nurse.
It’s not easy being the ones left behind, Burkholder said, acknowledging that some of Green’s family and friends were present on Saturday at the matriculation ceremony. Her parents were presented with an EMU pin, one that Green would have received, as well as a rose in honor of their daughter.
“We acknowledge our relationship with her,” Burkholder said. “It doesn’t end. It continues. Honoring her life continues.”
To Green’s parents, Burkholder said, that the EMU community mourns with them, that they love the Greens and together they will continue to honor Green.
