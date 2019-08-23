HARRISONBURG — Eastern Mennonite University has named longtime campus leaders to three new academic dean positions.
David Brubaker, Sue Cockley and Tara Kishbaugh each now lead one of three schools as part of EMU’s new academic structure. The design, developed after a year of study and discussion, will enhance opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration and will streamline undergraduate-graduate tracks, among other objectives. It is being phased in and will be fully implemented by the start of the fall 2020 semester, according to a press release.
“I am so pleased that leaders of this caliber were willing to step up to serve as inaugural deans in our new academic structure,” Provost Fred Kniss said.
Administration of Eastern Mennonite Seminary will be housed within the School of Theology, Humanities and the Performing Arts, and will retain its independent identity and brand, Kniss said in the release.
Brubaker, dean of the School of Social Sciences and Professions, has directed and taught in EMU’s MBA and MA in Organizational Leadership programs. In addition to other roles since beginning at EMU in 2004, he has been a practicum director, academic director and member of the leadership team for the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding, as well as Faculty Senate co-president and vice president and faculty sustainability task force co-chair.
Cockley, dean of the School of Theology, Humanities and Performing Arts, has served at EMU since 1996. She has directed the adult degree completion and MA in Organizational Leadership programs and has been dean of Eastern Mennonite Seminary and of graduate and professional studies. She will continue as seminary dean.
At EMU since January 2004, Kishbaugh, dean of the School of Sciences, Engineering, Art and Nursing, has chaired EMU’s biology and chemistry departments since 2013. An organic chemist, she has taught chemistry courses and seminars on ethics, land use and food chemistry. In addition to various committee and council roles at EMU, she has served on undergraduate council executive and chaired the pre-professional health services and intellectual life committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.