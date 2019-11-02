Eastern Mennonite University was recently ranked by SR Education Group for having one of the best online bachelor's degree programs in the state.
SR Education Group recently published its 2020 Best Online Colleges By State rankings, which are based on a combination of manually researched tuition, accreditation, and PayScale salary data.
EMU ranked eighth in the state of Virginia.
There are a number of online programs offered at EMU, but it's the nursing programs that most people think of when associating EMU and online programming. The school offers a Master's of Nursing, registered nurse to Bachelor's of Science of Nursing, and a Doctorate of Nursing.
The former two were designed to be entirely online, said Don Tyson, director of the Masters of Nursing program. Currently there are about 75 students in the MSN program, between 150 and 200 in the RN to BSN program, and 15 doctorate students.
"We knew we couldn't compete with JMU and Shenandoah, fiscally," Tyson said.
But by offering the programs online they were able to draw a larger pool of students.
A lot of students in the three programs are already working and have full-time jobs. Some are local and some are international. Currently EMU has enrolled a student living in New Zealand.
"Persons like that that are pretty mobile, it allows them to finish the program," Tyson said.
SR Education Group is an organization with the mission of envisioning a world where students get the education they need to be successful, through scholarships and publication materials.
