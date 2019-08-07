HARRISONBURG — The Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee has continued to take steps forward to finish its Phase 1 Environmental Action Plan to take before council for approval.
At the most recent EPSAC meeting last week, the board reviewed comments from the public for potential revisions on the EAP.
Tom Hartman, the director of public and one of the city representatives on the committee, said 50 people attended an open house on June 5 where the public was able to talk to committee members and leave comments on the plan.
Environmental Compliance Manager Rebecca Stimson and City Planner Thanh Dang also represent the city when working with the EPSAC committee.
The committee and the EAP’s focus is to make a plan that targets reducing negative impacts on the local, regional and global environment.
The EAP is set up into three phases. The first phase includes city staff working with EPSAC members to determine the focus areas that should be included in the plan and then talk about the goals in each of those areas, according to Hartman. It is intended to lay the groundwork for the future phases toward environmental sustainability.
The focus areas listed in the proposed EAP are:
1. Buildings and energy
2. Land use and green space
3. Regional food systems
4. Sustainable transportation
5. Waste reduction and recycling
6. Water resources
“With Phase 2, we are getting a baseline of where we are at,” Hartman said. The phase will include gathering data and studying municipal and community activities to develop a baseline to later be used for measuring the goal progress, according to the drafted EAP.
“We don’t have a timeline for Phase 2 or 3,” Hartman said. “Once we get it adopted, we can start working on the process of doing the second and third phases, which will all take different amounts of time to complete.”
The third phase focuses on improvements and updates to the EAP considering the data gathered.
“Now we can use our goals to say ‘I want to use the plan to meet these benchmarks based off of the good, sound information we gathered so that we can see improvement and measure it,’” Hartman said.
He said it’s crucial to know where EPSAC and the city are in the process in order to know what’s in the future.
The committee anticipates presenting the draft of the EAP to council to adopt Phase 1 on Oct. 22.
Hartman said the EPSAC committee has worked well as a group to get a plan that works for the city.
“They all bring their own character and unique points of view,” he said of committee members. “They have been responsive and ready to talk and have many ideas — they work well with [city staff].”
EPSAC, which was created in 2016, now has 13 members. One of the members is Richard Baugh, who serves as the City Council representative, and Deb Fitzgerald, who represents the School Board.
In an interview with Fitzgerald, she said one of her responsibilities has been to go back to staff and the central office and see what can be done as a public system to meet the goals of the plan.
“Everything from composting in schools, building efficiency, the solar project that we have been working on for awhile are all things I continue to look into and bring back to EPSAC,” she said.
Fitzgerald said it’s important that the EPSAC committee works with city staff to make an environmental action plan to fit city structure.
She gave the example of the change in recycling in the city due to China restricting imports of certain recyclables, including mixed paper — magazines, office paper, junk mail — and most plastics, which resulted in the city having to truck the recycling to other places, “so it’s not cheap for us.”
She said in her own home, she gets to make personal choices to help plan and fight against environmental damage all around, “but as a School Board member and part of EPSAC, I get to help the city make those decisions too and I find that very valuable and rewarding.”
Doug Hendren, the vice-chair on the committee, said in regard to the EAP, he feels there are two ends to the spectrum and those who have educated themselves have a greater urgency for significant change.
He said when EPSAC board members asked themselves how to proceed with the plan, most were in favor of aiming high and setting high goals and then figuring out how to get there.
“That’s how a lot of cities do it — even Richmond,” he said. “Even if you don’t reach the stars, you’re gonna get a lot more done than if you take the opposite approach.”
City staff’s job is to be realistic so the approach on that end has more practical elements and consider money and manpower, according to Hendren.
“Unfortunately the subtext seems to be that the thought process revolves around what you can do realistically without spending too much money or effort,” he said, adding that if the city ultimately takes that approach, he is concerned the city may not get anywhere.
“The EAP was formed in response of urgency and necessity on climate,” he said. “We have to aim high — even if we don’t know how to do it yet, we will figure it out. It’s time for bold action because it’s our only chance to have a livable future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.