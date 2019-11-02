What would the world be like without the First Amendment? That's the question James Madison University students plan to address in an upcoming event called Freedom Food Festival.
On Tuesday, about 70 students will be tempted to participate with the promise of free food. But upon entering the President's Room above D-Hall, they will surrender their First Amendment rights.
The event is being put on by Bluestone Communications, a JMU student-run PR firm started in 2017 thanks to a grant from 1 for All, with the hope of raising awareness of the rights that citizens are afforded thanks to the First Amendment.
This is a first of its kind event at JMU, and was inspired by a similar event at Elon University in North Carolina, said junior Conner Davis.
"This is just a different way of teaching people about their rights," Davis said.
Research has shown that many can't identify the five rights that encompass the First Amendment, those of freedom of religion, speech, press, the right to assemble and the right to petition.
An example of some of the situations students will face when participating in the event is that it will be run by a dictator who doesn't allow the free practice of any religion.
The event will take place on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the President's Room above D-Hall on the campus of James Madison University.
Bluestone Communications is a student-run public relations firm at James Madison University that offers research, digital, media and strategic communication services for all client projects. Bluestone Communications prepares students to be educated and enlightened citizens by enhancing their hands-on education, broadening their professional network and helping them excel their careers after graduation.
