HARRISONBURG — Fire severely damaged a Northeast neighborhood home early Sunday but all occupants escaped unscathed.
Three people were sleeping in the home in the 500 block of Kelley Street when it caught fire, according to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Ian Bennett.
Bennett said a passing police officer on routine patrol noticed the blaze.
Crews were called to the scene at about 5:15 a.m. and saw heavy fire coming from the rear of the home, according to a press release.
They determined all occupants had evacuated.
Firefighters were forced out of the building early on as part of the roof collapsed. None were injured.
The fire was contained to the home, and firefighters marked it under control at 6:07 a.m.
Bennett said it was unclear Sunday afternoon whether the home is a total loss, but it is uninhabitable.
"It’s hard to tell," he said. "It's significant damage."
The cause was also undetermined.
"It was such a loss it may be difficult to figure out the cause," he said, adding that investigators had been on the scene all day Sunday digging through the rubble.
The home's three occupants, who were renters, are staying with friends, Bennett said.
The Harrisonburg Fire Department was aided at the scene by Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and the Harrisonburg Police Department.
