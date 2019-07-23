HARRISONBURG — This week, 70 students became the 15th group to partake in Furious Flower's creativity camp for children.
The creativity camp was founded in 2004 for children to explore the arts, particularly in poetry and theater.
Furious Flower is the nation's first academic center for African-American poets, through which many notable poets have collaborated, including three Nobel laureates, said Hannah Robinson, a media relations associate for James Madison University.
"This camp is aimed to promote African-American poetry and to bring minority voices to the forefront," Robinson said.
This week students will write poetry, partake in inclusive activities and put on skits based on their creative writing. They will also participate in yoga and dancing.
All activities will be centered around why the world needs poetry, Robinson said.
The camp has seen great participation over the years, with many students coming back either as campers or counselors.
Founded on the campus of James Madison University in 1994 by professor and writer Joanne Gabbin, Furious Flower started as a conference that honored Gwendolyn Brooks, the first black author to win the Pulitzer Prize.
Hundreds of writers, poetry enthusiasts, scholars and notable poets attended the revolutionary event, noted as the first of its kind since the Black Arts Movement of the 1960s.
This event was the catalyst for the iconic and nationally recognized center that now offers diverse programming to ensure the visibility, inclusion and critical consideration of black poets worldwide.
The Furious Flower Children's camp is an off-shoot of Furious Flower, which is celebrating its 25th year.
