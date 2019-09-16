HARRISONBURG — Around 12 Girl Scouts got up early Saturday morning to plant 20 trees in Westover Park to replace the trees city staff took down in August due to he emerald ash borer infestation.
The emerald ash borer is a jewel beetle native to northeastern Asia that feeds on ash species. It was originally released in Michigan and was introduced to Virginia in the early 2000s. From Northern Virginia, it made its way to the southern part of the Commonwealth. It was found in the city in May 2017.
Local Girl Scout Troop 1219, which is made up of fifth-graders, joined Superintendent of Parks Jeremy Harold, the city’s Landscape Manager Mike Hott, and Marketing and Special Projects Manager Brittany Clem on Saturday as some girls learned how to plant trees for the first time and others got right to work with past experience.
Macey Myers worked with her best friend, Addison Ekdahl, to plant a their second tree. They were pros when it came to the planting process.
“I live in the woods and have seen a lot of people cutting down trees, which isn’t good because we need them for oxygen,” Macey said. “I have planted trees before around my house so it’s important to me to put them up, not just tear them all down.”
Addison said to her, it’s important to give wilderness food, such as chipmunks and birds.
“Just like oxygen is something we need, food is something the animals need, so we need to do this not just for us,” Addison said.
Macey said with more gasses going into the environment, pollution is getting bigger and planting trees is one of the ways to fix that.
“We need to fight against the pollution, and planting trees is one way to do that,” she said. “This helps people and that’s what Girl Scouts are for: to help other people,” Macey said.
One of three troop leaders, Cristin Iwanicki, said her Girl Scouts made a commitment the last two years to give back to the community and have worked with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department before.
They assisted with installing and maintaining a pollinator garden in Hillandale Park, installing butterfly houses outside of the Community Activities Center and participating in a Pollinators in Your Backyard event.
“These girls have been working together since kindergarten in this troop and have really teamed up together to work on helping and creating pollinators,” she said.
Iwanicki’s daughter, Bree Iwanicki, was working with Paige Green and Emma Weve, planting their fourth tree.
“I like trees and I want to keep the growth of the trees popular,” Iwanicki said. “We should always plant one tree for every taken down.”
She said it’s important to have trees because people need oxygen and because trees are beautiful to look at.
Pige said she was happy to be planting the trees because she wants to be able to give animals a home.
“These trees are going to give squirrels and other animals food too, and that’s important,” Emma added.
The girls are working toward achieving a bronze award, which is a service award for Girl Scouts that have achieved 20 hours of service.
Harold said Saturday that he was impressed with the Girl Scouts and all their work.
“They’re doing great and really are hard workers,” he said. “It’s been great having them be here helping this effort.”
