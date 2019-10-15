HARRISONBURG — After city residents, officials and staff gathered last month to celebrate the opening of a portion of the Northend Greenway, city staff have seen a large amount of people using the trail.
The first phase of the trail is 0.6 miles, which opened between Mount Clinton Pike and Suter Street on Sept. 4.
A usage counter from the Virginia Department of Transportation has been tracking the number of trips per day, week and month, the city announced Monday. The data is published online at www.eco-public.com/ParcPublic/?id=4161.
The tracker does not cost the city anything, according to Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks.
The trail averages around 43 trips daily, according to the website. In the last 30 days, the trail has seen around 389 trips.
The completed first phase begins at the intersection of Mount Clinton Pike and Virginia Avenue to the end of Suter Street near North Liberty Street and parallels Blacks Run.
The project still has a second phase to complete, but no construction timeline has been established.
The New Community Project, a nonprofit that focuses on environmental sustainability and social justice, raised $90,000 by 2012 for the project.
In 2013, VDOT gave the city $600,000 through its Revenue Sharing Funds, with City Council matching the funds, totaling $1.2 million.
Momentum Earthworks has been involved with the stream restoration, which will reduce phosphorous, nitrogen and sediment runoff.
Parks said the restoration project along the Northend began last week.
The second phase will connect the path from Suter Street to North Main Street.
There is no schedule or funding for Phase 2 of the plan, according to Parks. There is also no cost estimate at this point.
“We are still working with VDOT in hopes of obtaining some additional funds to move forward with additional trail,” he said, “but we don’t have any definite information on that just yet.”
A portion of the Northend Greenway, between Park Road and Virginia Avenue, will be constructed with the Mount Clinton Pike Road Improvement Project.
The project has not begun yet, but Parks said city staff are “still anticipate moving forward on that effort in the near future, but as of right now we do not have any specific date for doing so.”
The estimated cost is $6.07 million, according to the city’s website. The preliminary engineering costs are $538,000. The right of way and utilities will cost $1.5 million. Construction is estimated to be $4 million.
Around $32,000 of additional funds are needed for the right of way acquisition, utility relocations and advertisement for construction.
When fully completed, the Northend Greenway will be a 2.5-mile path that connects the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Eastern Mennonite University and the Salvation Army, through the Northeast Neighborhood, past Our Community Place and through downtown before reaching James Madison University and the Bluestone Trail.
A map of the greenway would be helpful.
