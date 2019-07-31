HARRISONBURG — In the next five years, enrollment in Harrisonburg City Public Schools is projected to grow by 1,000 students, continuing a trend of growth that has been the case for a decade.
The school division is budgeting for 6,100 students in kindergarten through 12th grade for the 2019-2020 school year. This is an increase just shy of 100 students over the 2018-2019 school year, said Patrick Lintner, assistant superintendent for instruction.
The school division used the Virginia Department of Education projection based on the Weldon Cooper Center at the University of Virginia for projections this and last year.
Some of the growth is due to a higher enrollment in kindergarten, Lintner said.
“We have passed last year,” he said.
Knowing how many students are going to be enrolled in a school division each year is an important part of building a budget.
For each student enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade, the school division receives a certain amount of funding from the state. While being off in predicting enrollment by a few students won’t have a huge effect on the budget, a large change can.
Enrollment numbers and projections that affect funding do not include pre-kindergarten enrollment, which accounted for an additional 100 students last year. The funding for pre-kindergarten is different than per pupil funding from the state, and is therefore not included for budgeting purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.