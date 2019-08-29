WINCHESTER — Winchester’s new city attorney is actually a team of lawyers from the Harrisonburg law firm Litten and Sipe.
Following a special executive session on Tuesday evening, City Council voted unanimously to have City Manager Eden Freeman secure the firm’s legal services through a purchase order.
Winchester has been without a full-time city attorney since Anthony Williams left the position on Feb. 8 to accept a job as Petersburg’s city attorney. Local attorneys Robert Mitchell and Michael Bryan have represented Winchester’s legal interests on an interim basis for the past six months.
Freeman said the city issued a request for qualifications in June to find a permanent replacement for Williams.
“We received four proposals, and Litten and Sipe is the firm that council chose to go with,” she said following Tuesday’s vote.
The law firm, which was founded in 1877, has seven attorneys on staff. Freeman said Melisa G. Michelsen has been designated as Winchester’s lead attorney and will attend City Council meetings, but the firm’s other six lawyers can also be utilized.
“The strength of having a firm is that we have additional attorneys available for us if there is a specific topic that the lead attorney is not well versed in,” Freeman said.
Litten and Sipe will charge the city a flat rate of $250 per hour for day-to-day services. For specialized cases, such as matters that involve court proceedings, the firm can instead charge standard rates. Michelsen’s standard hourly rate is the highest at $345, but Litten and Sipe’s other attorneys have rates as low as $225 an hour.
Although the Harrisonburg-based attorneys will make frequent trips to Winchester, Litten and Sipe’s financial agreement with the city does not include mileage expenses.
