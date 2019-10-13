HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg firefighters were called to a structure fire at Frazier Quarry's city location on Waterman Drive on Sunday morning.
Crews arrived on the scene at about 7 a.m. and saw heavy fire coming from the roof of a storage building, according to a press release from the city. Firefighters quickly struck a second alarm.
Access to the fire was limited because of the building's distance from the road and hydrants, the release says.
The fire was extinguished and the situation marked under control at 8:05 a.m. No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $200,000.
"Crews made a quick, aggressive exterior attack to contain the fire to the building of origin and keep it from spreading to the exposures,” Ian Bennett, chief of the Harrisonburg Fire Department, said in the release.
HFD was assisted by Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and Harrisonburg Police Department, the release says. The fire remains under investigation.
