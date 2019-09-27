HARRISONBURG — At noon, Spencer Spears led a group of about 40 students out of Harrisonburg High School and walked nearly 3 miles to Court Square in downtown, almost an hourlong walk.
The students left school without the permission of administrators, risking getting written up for skipping class, to join the protest for climate change action taking place there on Friday afternoon.
"There is a chance we'll get written up, but I don't care. This is more important," the senior said.
HHS principal Missy Hensley did not return an email seeking comment on possible punishment for the students who left school grounds.
The protest Friday was the second held on Court Square in a week, the last one being on Sept. 20, which coincided with a Global Climate Strike campaign.
Spears said she and her peers couldn't think of a better way to raise awareness for the issue than to walk out of school.
"Climate change is a really big deal. Our futures are at a big crossroads right now," Spears said.
She spoke to the crowd of about 100 gathered at Court Square, imploring them to demand change from City Council and legislators, and to stop supporting large corporations that only fuel the problem.
"Future generations will judge us harshly" for our actions now, Spears said. "In order to save our future, we need to act immediately."
Spears has been asked by the Appalachian Climate Coalition to be a regional coordinator for an effort to mobilize youth across the Appalachian region to strike for climate change action.
It wasn't just HHS students in attendance Friday. Along with community members, students from James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College were also in attendance.
JMU freshman Dillan Alspaugh is a member of the environmental management club, which is how she's gotten involved with trying to change practices at the university level, but also at a global level.
"There is only so much time to turn this around," Alspaugh said. While she hopes protests like the one on Friday will have a ripple effect that will spark the attention of those on a larger scale, she's also hoping that it will effect change at JMU.
The main goals of the environmental management club are to have 50% renewable resources by 2025, and to be carbon neutral by 2035; to halt the construction of parking decks, which only encourage driving instead of taking public transportation or walking; and to divert some of the funding that goes to athletics into improving green practices on campus.
Kearney Quillen, a sophomore at JMU, said small changes on campus, such as having metal straws instead of plastic ones, can add up and make a real change. But that can only do so much on a larger scale.
"We need political change when it's the big corporations that need to be regulated," Quillen said.
