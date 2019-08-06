HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg High School teacher Myron Blosser has been selected as a state finalist for the 2019 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
The award — regarded as the nation’s top honor for mathematics and science teachers — recognizes teachers who develop and implement high-quality instructional programs that improve student learning in mathematics and science.
Blosser has won many awards during his teaching career, but called this a “once in a lifetime” honor. In fact, any teacher only has one shot at the award.
Blosser is one of only five Virginia secondary teachers to be chosen as state finalists. Blosser teaches biology and biotechnology and is co-director of the HHS Governor’s STEM Academy.
He is a well-respected educator who has shaped science instruction throughout the Shenandoah Valley, according to a press release. In 1994, he created the Shenandoah Valley Biotechnology Symposium, an annual event that he continues to be involved with 25 years later. The symposium gives high school students throughout the Shenandoah Valley the opportunity to participate in hands-on genetics experiments and to interact with high-profile scientists such as Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, who provided last year’s keynote address.
Blosser was nominated for this award by Pat Lintner, assistant superintendent of instruction, last year. He was then contacted and provided with the materials he needed to submit an application that included, a videotape of him teaching, letters of recommendation and answers to prompts about his teaching style and philosophies and his students, which amounted to about 10 written pages.
Blosser said it was a lot of work, but also a “reflective and healthy practice.”
As a finalist, Blosser will be recognized at an annual convention for science teachers and a statewide school board meeting in October. His application will go to the White House where members of the National Institutes of Health will give out the Presidential awards.
“It’s an honor to be considered at this stage in my career,” he said.
Blosser has been teaching for 36 years. He began his career at Strasburg High School in 1983. He was there for three years before taking a science teacher position at Harrisonburg High School. He left in 2002 to teach at Eastern Mennonite High School until 2014.
Blosser returned to HHS in 2014 to co-direct the STEM Academy.
“Over the years I’ve won numerous awards,” Blosser said. “They’ve become more meaningful over the years, because it shows that grit and that tenacity and that passion is still alive.”
