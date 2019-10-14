HARRISONBURG — City police are seeking help finding a couple of people accused of passing a faux C-note.
According to a Monday press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department, a white woman approached a city resident at the 7-Eleven at 1911 S. High St. on Sept. 4.
The woman asked the resident if he could give her change for a $100 bill. He gave her two $50 bills in exchange before discovering the $100 was phony, according to the release.
Surveillance footage showed the woman arriving on the scene with a heavyset white man in a silver SUV. They are believed to be from the area.
Police believe the crime was an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 437-2640. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
— DN-R Staff Reports
