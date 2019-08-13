HARRISONBURG — The latest addition to the former Cassco Ice House building will be welcoming new residents as Ice House South opens its doors today.
The city approved a building permit for a four-story addition to the south side of the building, on the concrete area next to Pale Fire Brewing Co., in May 2018. Construction got started in November.
It's the third phase of the Ice House project undertaken by 217 S Liberty LLC. Barry Kelley, Matchbox Realty & Management Services CEO, is a principal in that company, according to previous reports by the Daily News-Record.
Ice House South will feature 38 apartments, 4,500-square-feet of commercial space, and a gym for Ice House residents and residents at Keezell Flats, according to Mary Messerley, portfolio manager with Matchbox Realty.
Apartments range from studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Ice House South and Keezell Flats share similar features. Both buildings feature a security system that will allow residents to buzz in visitors. No one will be able to enter the building without the appropriate key.
The first floor of Ice House South features the gym, equipped with cross fit equipment and treadmills, as well as a water bottle filling station. Adjacent to the gym is a coin-operated laundry room that guests can use if their laundry system is unusable.
Residents will be moving into the building in phases, starting from the fourth floor. Messerley said residents should be “100% moved in by Friday.”
For non-studio apartments, a half bathroom is available as well as a full bath located inside the bedroom area. Full bathrooms house a tub, laundry room and walk in closet. A trash chute is available on each floor.
For the kitchen, counter space is made up of white quartz and cabinets resemble light wood. A pantry is located within the kitchen space with added details of broom handles and a work surface covering the water heater.
Windows in the building are almost floor to ceiling, providing natural lighting.
For apartments located on the west side of the building, residents can enjoy a patio area built in on every floor.
Every Matchbox Realty property is “special in their own unique way which is what makes each of them so appealing,” Messerley said.
With Ice House South’s location, residents can find Pale Fire Brewing Co., Black Sheep Coffee, Ice House Studios and Rocktown Kitchen within a few feet.
All apartments in Ice House South have been filled.
