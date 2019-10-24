City Council discussed the amount of student housing versus affordable housing at Tuesday’s meeting, and said Planning Commission should add something about student housing into the comprehensive plan.
But it’s not that simple, according to Planning Commission member Brent Finnegan.
“This is a market problem. We are letting the market drive this,” he said in a Wednesday interview.
He said developers can have leases on individual bedrooms, which is more profitable than renting out a one-or two-bedroom apartment.
“It’s a massive problem, but the core is that Harrisonburg has limited land left to build on and that drives up the cost of that land and the only thing developers can do to maximize profit is to build student housing,” he said.
James Madison University has 34 residence halls on campus with around 6,000 beds, according to JMU spokesperson Bill Wyatt.
Wyatt said JMU enrollment has increased this year since last.
This year’s enrollment totaled 21,820. In the 2018-19 year it was 21,751 and in the 2017-18 enrollment was 21,836.
According to the university’s 2017 master plan, it expects a maximum student headcount of 23,471, an increase of 16%, by 2027.
Wyatt said the master plan calls for the residence halls on campus to be replaced with larger residence halls to increase capacity, “but that is something that won’t happen for a long while.”
In Tuesday’s council meeting in regards to the new mixed-use building approved to be built on Reservoir Street and Foley Road, Councilman Richard Baugh said the development “would be our biggest driver to promote affordable housing.”
He said the new housing would put the existing student housing on the market for apartments to be rented out to working families.
Finnegan said that’s not a coherent plan to address affordable housing.
“This thing that people can have the leftovers when students are done with them — we need a plan that will do several things, like change the zoning to increase density in R-1 and R-2 neighborhoods,” Finnegan said. “For the walkable and bikeable areas, which would be areas near the JMU campus and downtown, we need to increase density there.”
He said he would like to have a plan where the city and JMU could work together and have more housing built on campus instead of in the city.
“JMU has five parking decks. All of those parking decks being built could’ve been student housing but instead we as a society have prioritized housing for cars over housing for people,” he said, noting that only first-year students are allowed to live on campus.
Wyatt said on-campus housing is typically full, and although there have been conversations about requiring second-year students to live on campus, JMU doesn’t have enough beds to do that.
“And we don’t have any control over off-campus housing,” Wyatt said. “That’s up to the city.”
According to Wyatt, there are 13,794 parking spaces on JMU’s campus.
The JMU master plan assumes that many of the interior campus parking spaces will be lost to either new building construction or converted to campus green space over time.
When the projected losses are coupled with projected new demand for parking, the study approximates a deficit of 180 spaces through 2027 after the projected gains are incorporated, according to the plan.
Because JMU is a state entity, it does not have to go through Planning Commission or City Council to build and buildings or complexes.
“The fact that we have no local representative on the board of visitors — I mean, this is a democracy problem as well as an affordable housing problem,” he said.
There are 16 members, including a student representative to the board, who the governor appoints. No one is from Harrisonburg.
He said Harrisonburg and JMU should follow in the footsteps of Blacksburg and Virginia Tech.
Blacksburg Town Council has addressed student housing developments with a plan that they worked with Virginia Tech on to increase student housing on campus.
While more mixed-use developments are approved by council, as of June, there are 2,371 people on the waiting list for the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Of that waiting list, around 80% of the households were listed as “extremely low income,” which is below or equal to the area median income.
According to the most recent data from https://datausa.io/profile/geo/harrisonburg-va/, as of 2017, the median household income was around $43,000.
The HRHA reported that around 12% are listed as “very low income,” which is above 30% but below or equal to 50%.
Those who have low income and disabilities make up 4.3%.
The HRHA owns and manages 280 housing units in the city.
According to an October HRHA newsletter, it said within the past year, turnover, which is the number of new participants who enter the Harrisonburg Choice Voucher program, was 91. If that rate holds year over year, it would take more than 20 years to get through the entire waitlist.
Finnegan said the city has run into the issue of developers threatening to build in the county, which would mean the city would be losing out on tax revenue.
“It’s a lose-lose,” he said. “It’s a lose for the city and a lose for families who need affordable one- and two-bedroom units.”
According to 2009-13 data compiled by data aggregator IndexMundi, Harrisonburg had the lowest homeownership rate in Virginia at 36.2%.
Rockingham County had a homeownership rate of 76.8%, Staunton has a rate of 57.7%, Waynesboro is at 58.2% and Charlottesville is at 40.5%.
“We need to decommodify certain properties with a community land trust that will not be beholden to market forces that dictate all property,” he said.
Community land trusts are nonprofit, community-based organizations designed to ensure community stewardship of land. It can be used for many types of developments, including commercial and retail, but are primarily used to ensure long-term housing affordability, according to community-wealth.org.
“As long as we are at the mercy of the market and aren’t putting forth a community land trust, we are going to continue to run into this problem,” Finnegan said. “This will be a continual battle in Harrisonburg, and the people who lose the most are families being priced out of Harrisonburg altogether.”
