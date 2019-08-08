HARRISONBURG — James Madison University was recently recognized as one of the best institutions for higher education according to The Princeton Review by being named in the 2020 edition of its annual college guide, “The Best 385 Colleges.”
According to The Princeton Review, of America’s 3,000 four-year colleges, only about 13% are profiled in this year’s book. Colleges are chosen for the guide book based on data collected annually from administrators about the academic offerings and from surveys of college students.
JMU was also ranked by The Princeton Review as being eighth for the best campus food by a survey conducted with students.
In addition, the Center for World University Rankings publishes the largest academic rankings of global universities. JMU ranked 1,599 in the world, which is in the top 8% worldwide and nationally at 306.
To learn more about The Princeton Review’s 62 ranking lists go to www.princetonreview.com/best385.
JMU’s nursing program was also recently recognized as the No. 1 online RN to BSN nursing school program in Virginia by RegisteredNursing.org, according to a press release.
The organization made up of registered nurses said about JMU’s program: “James Madison University features an online RN to BSN program that offers working nurses the flexibility to advance their degree and continue working in the field in a bigger role.
“The program is unique in that it incorporates foundation courses in BSN nursing, but with an emphasis on rural and under-served communities, culturally diverse patient care, and research. Additionally, nurses can work at their own pace that fits into their busy work schedule, or full-time to complete the program quicker.”
Registerednurses.org’s methodology began with building a database of nursing programs for all degree levels and specializations across the entire U.S., through various means, including making a number of Freedom of Information Act requests.
It then used a point system that awarded points for such things as whether the program was accredited, whether the institution allows online learning, the number and variety of nursing programs offered, number of nurses who complete the program and ratio of instructional faculty that are tenured.
To view the complete list of RN to BSN programs recognized in Virginia go to www.registerednursing.org/rn-to-bsn/virginia/.
