HARRISONBURG — Washington Monthly released its 2019 College Rankings, in which James Madison University was at the top of the list for being one of the best 80 colleges for student voting.
James Madison University has made civic engagement an institutional priority, which advances the legacy of James Madison, known to be the Father of the Constitution, according to a press release.
JMU’s Center for Civic Engagement supports Dukes Vote, a student-led initiative to provide opportunities to educate and prepare students for an active and informed role in democracy.
“We are honored to be recognized for student voting, as it continues to emphasize our work here at JMU,” said Abe Goldberg, executive director of the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement. “Voting in elections can be a front door to deeper democratic engagement, and our students will develop the knowledge and skills needed to address public issues that concern them most.”
It’s not the only recognition JMU has received this week.
JMU was named the “most innovative school” in the South according to U.S. News and World Report. College officials were asked to identify institutions of higher education that were making the most innovative improvements in terms of a variety of factors such as curriculum, technology and facilities. These schools are noted as making cutting-edge and promising changes on campus.
In addition, JMU maintained its status as the No. 3 school overall and No. 2 public school in the regional universities of the South category.
Regional universities offer a full range of undergraduate programs and provide graduate education at the master’s level, but differ from national universities in that they offer few, if any, doctoral programs.
JMU also ranked No. 4 for “best undergraduate teaching programs” and No. 47 for “best value schools.”
The rankings compare bachelor’s degree-granting institutions from across the United States and use statistical data such as student-faculty ratios, graduation rates, application requirements, tuition and financial aid, student body characteristics and post-graduation employment information.
For a complete list of rankings by U.S. News and World Report, go to www.usnews.com/best-colleges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.