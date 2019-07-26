HARRISONBURG — James Madison University will be taking on an $8.2 million, four-story building slated for completion in fall of 2020 on Harrison Street in Harrisonburg.
The building will serve as the “headquarters” for the JMU foundation, a fundraising arm of the university, according to Bill Wyatt, spokesperson for JMU.
“A number of university advancement, administration and finance and academic affairs departments, with which the foundation works closely, will occupy the first three levels of the building,” Wyatt said in an email.
Before being demolished, the previous building housed JMU’s print center and “a number of different offices,” he said.
Prior to being acquired by JMU in the 1980s, the building housed medical offices, according to Wyatt.
Parking will still be available on the property, as well as adjoining lots, when construction is completed.
JMU has yet to decide on a name for the building, Wyatt said in the email.
Harrisonburg Construction will be carrying out the work.
