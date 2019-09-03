HARRISONBURG — No storm clouds could rain on the parade of Harrisonburg’s first comedy festival this weekend.
Nearly 30 people attended the first Shenandoah Valley Comedy Festival hosted by Restless Moons Brewing on Saturday. Originally planned as an outdoor event, the party moved indoors due to weather, but comedian Christopher Cantrell said adaptability is all part of the job.
“I like performances to be unique, and at least to some extent special to the people who are watching it. So I try and stay very loose and just see what comes up during a set,” Cantrell said. “ It was easy to move everything inside, so rain wasn’t an issue.”
Guests who attended were heavily involved in the show — from being greeted by the comedians when walking through the front door to having conversations with performers during sketches. John Goodrich, a Charlottesville resident, came in support of his son, Ryan, who played as a musical act. Goodrich said he was surprised by the level of intimacy between guests and performers because he typically attends comedy shows by more famous actors.
“It was tough to hear, but they did a good job,” Goodrich said. “They engaged a lot with the crowd. It was fun to engage.”
The venue is no stranger to laugh-out-loud shows and hosts a monthly comedy night with X2 Comedy, a family-friendly comedy agency. Saturday’s event was special because it was a full day experience — performances from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. — featuring a lineup of seven comedians, one sketch comedy group and live music.
Simmer Down offered hot sandwiches from its food truck parked on the back patio. The eatery took the opportunity to introduce jerk chicken with mango slaw to the menu as the food truck begins transitioning to more Caribbean flavors.
Jeff Moons, co-owner of Restless Moons Brewing, moved to the area two years ago and said the area is perfect for hosting events because of how supportive the town is.
“You got everything that you really want from a larger city, but it's also a smaller city. So you have that really, you know, close, tight-knit community where everyone knows everybody, and everyone's just extremely friendly,” Moons said.
The two headliners for the festival were Lamont Ferguson, a family-oriented comedian from Virginia Beach, and Dawn Davis Womack, NFL mom and Harrisonburg local. Ferguson said the brilliance of comedy festivals is to expand the audience’s familiarity with different genres and create a space free of worry.
“A lot of people, when they think about comedy, they always think about the raunchy side. They don’t think about the witty, clean ... adult-clean comedy,” Ferguson said. “I love to be able to entertain people so they can forget about their troubles for the moment. So I just love to you know, give people a release, to be able to relax and enjoy themselves.”
