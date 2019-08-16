HARRISONBURG — Kaitlynn Torkleson remembers watching Scotty McCreery when he was on “American Idol” many years ago. So it was exciting to see him live on Thursday night at the Rockingham County Fair.
And she got free tickets to boot thanks to a radio contest that her mom entered.
However, lightning caused the venue to shut down during the opening act, and many people left before McCreery took the stage.
Scott Cooke McCreery is an American country music singer. He won the 10th season of “American Idol” on May 25, 2011.
His debut studio album, “Clear as Day,” was released in October 2011 and was certified platinum in the United States. The album includes the top 20 country songs “I Love You This Big” and “The Trouble with Girls.”
“I watched him win American Idol and I’m just a big fan,” said Torkleson, who was there with her dad. “I love country music and he is just a genuine country singer.”
Torkleson said her favorite songs of McCreery’s are “Five More Minutes” and “I Love You this Big.”
“I like the older stuff,” she said.
Unlike Torkleson, Kelsey Miller has never watched “American Idol,” and didn’t learn who he was until after he was famous.
“I’m a fan of his music. I like the way he sings, and the beat of his music,” Miller said. She was at Thursday night’s concert with her mom.
Miller said she and her mom have been coming to the fair for years, which along with the concert, was why they came out this year despite the constant threat of rain that lingered throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.