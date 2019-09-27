LINVILLE-EDOM — Jacob Hull was visibly panting, as he wiped the sweat from his brow. It’s what you would expect from someone who had just worked out.
But this wasn’t a regular workout. Hull was at his twins’ elementary school, in the gymnasium, having just participated in a physical education class with a group of 20 fourth-graders.
“I’m exhausted. They worked me to the bone,” Hull said.
Linville-Edom Elementary School PE teacher Crystal Jordan was a teacher at Mountain View Elementary School when she saw the idea on Twitter to invite parents to participate in a typical PE class.
The idea came from the organization Active Schools U.S., which Jordan follows on social media. This is the third year the organization has encouraged schools to invite parents to participate in gym class.
The third annual “Take Your Parent to PE Week” is taking place this week across the country. During the campaign, parents are introduced to their child’s physical education program and encouraged to engage throughout the year while being physically active together at home and in the community.
As a new teacher to Linville-Edom, Jordan also wanted to use this as a way to connect with parents. It’s the first time they’ve done it, and she had four or five parents every class, every day of the week.
“It’s been awesome. You can see the smiles on parents’ faces,” Jordan said.
For Hull, Thursday was his second time participating in PE week. He was there on Wednesday with his second grade son, and on Thursday with his twins, Hayden and Jayden.
“I think I’m going to get a gym membership at Linville-Edom,” he said.
