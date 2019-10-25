After Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s international tourism visitation surpassed 1.1 million in 2018, Harrisonburg Tourism Manager Jennifer Bell said she has also begun tracking tourism visitation in the city.
“Tracking numbers allows us to know where people are coming from and what they are most interested in doing when they are in Harrisonburg,” Bell said.
Bell has been working in Harrisonburg as the Tourism Manager for almost three months.
She said tracking the numbers helps the city’s tourism staff adjust its marketing efforts to maximize effectiveness.
“It’s important because we want to increase the number of overnight guests who stay in our local lodging, which means longer visits and an increase in the visitor tax dollars collected in our area,” she said.
Bell and the Tourism Department began tracking the numbers in September and have continued into October.
The department tracks the number of international visitors who come into the city by recording the total number that go into the visitors center and asking a series of questions.
Questions include: location and zip code, how many people are in the group, what brought the visitors to the city and what they plan to do while in Harrisonburg.
In September, there have been around 65 documented international visitors. There were around 4,430 visitors documented in general, according to Tourism Department documents.
The documents show that last month there were around 14 people from Canada, four from Germany, three from the Netherlands and at least one from Israel, Ecuador, Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
Reasons for visiting ranged from museum attractions, eating and shopping, visiting Massanutten and Skyline Drive.
Only one set of international visitors, from Germany, came to Harrisonburg for reasons pertaining to James Madison University, documents showed.
Bell said she is hoping the numbers continue to grow.
“We have added a new sign outside the Visitors Center to attract additional attention and drive traffic into the Visitor Center,” she said. “We are also in the heart of the fall foliage season, which attracts many people to hike and drive through [the] Skyline Drive area and we are a popular stopping point for visitors.”
One set of visitors from Switzerland and Canada used Harrisonburg as a “driving break,” according to the city’s tourism documents.
So far in October, there have been over 26, according to Bell.
“Weather plays a big role on when people want to visit a destination,” she said. “Our visitor numbers will reflect that.”
She said it’s important to continue to find ways to drive all visitors to Harrisonburg.
“We can attract international visitors to Harrisonburg through direct marketing or regional marketing collaborations, which allows us to leverage our marketing dollars,” she said.
The state as a whole has seen a jump in international visitation numbers in 2018, which has also increased spending to almost $2 billion.
“Virginia’s door are wide open, and we are welcoming record numbers of visitors from around the world,” Northam said in a press release. “International visitors play an important role in building and maintaining our strong economy by shopping at our local businesses, dining at our restaurants and taking in our world-class attractions.”
He said it’s the diverse tourism assets that make Virginia a premier destination for global travelers and drive economic prosperity and job creation through the state.
Of the 1.1 million visits, half of Virginia’s international travelers come from Canada at 507,089. Visitors from Germany ranged around 37,000 and around 83,235 come from the United Kingdom. Visitors from China reached nearly 40,000 and almost 33,000 from India.
The release also said the rise in overseas visitation has been robust in the majority of Virginia Tourism target markets, which would include the United Kingdom, Germany, India, Japan and Australia and has “made it possible in part by the increasing number of non-stop flights from destinations around the globe to Dulles International Airport.”
According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, in 2017 state tourism reached 1,060,376 and in 2016 it was 1,032,300.
Dating back to 2008, the lowest year in international visits was in 2009, when there were an estimated 912,223 visits statewide.
Due to low statewide international visits in 2009, spending was also at its lowest with $1.368 million.
The press release said the total international visits to Virginia are forecast to grow to 1.5 million in the next 10 years.
