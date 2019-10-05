HARRISONBURG — Stephanie Van Nortwick’s fourth grade students have been waiting months to finish the project they started back in August. But when the supplies arrived on Monday, Van Nortwick knew her students were going to have to wait just a little longer.
“I knew they wouldn’t want to garden in 90-degree weather,” she said.
Friday, although still warm, was a much more pleasant day for the task of laying down fabric and mulch around flower beds to suppress the growth of grass.
Back in August, students took the perimeter and area measurements for the entire garden bed, as part of a math lesson. They then calculated how many framing beams they’d need to surround the garden, and how much mulch they would need to cover the grass that had sprung up between the beds.
Van Nortwick, who does a lot of gardening herself at home, got the idea of mulching and measuring as a way to support math education when she found out the custodians were having to weed-whack the area between the beds because the turn mowers were too big to get between the beds.
“We decided to save them from having to do that” and use it to teach math at the same time, she said. “A lot of kids don’t like math because they think it’s hard. I wanted to find a fun way to use math for them.”
Collectively the students wrote a letter to the principal asking for the money for the mulch, framing beams and gardening fabric, which the principal was able to purchase recently.
On Friday, two classes of fourth-graders helped lay down gardening fabric and cover it with mulch. Some took turns watering the existing gardens.
Fourth-grader Viyan Mansoor recalls the day they used tape measures to calculate the perimeter of the beds.
“One person would hold it, and say how many inches there is, and then someone would put in on the paper,” she said excitedly as she filled up another bucket of mulch.
Fellow classmate Laura Ramirez said she learned how to measure the size of something from doing this project, but also that “spreading the mulch” was the most fun part.
