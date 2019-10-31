“Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Come with us and you will see…” a strange new tradition of Halloween.
Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s pumpkin king, is losing business to the plastic jack-o’-lanterns market, and that’s not the only old-school tradition disappearing in the modern age. Rather than children roaming the streets dressed in tacky, wacky or creepy costumes, nowadays indoor and trunk-or-treating events are popping up faster than you can say “one-eyed, one-horned flying purple people-eater.”
And many of these events aren’t even held on Oct. 31.
Jen Gira is the mother of two young daughters, ages 3½ and 20 months, and said the joys of traditional Halloween night strolls around the neighborhood have been ruined by the threat posed by traffic and families driving door to door.
Instead of worrying about the real scare of headlights racing down roads, Gira made a family trip of the Valley Mall Monster Mash trick-or-treating night with the girls’ dad and grandmother in tow this week.
“It’s safe, family fun,” Gira said. “People drive their kids around. We used to walk. That’s how it’s supposed to be. We come to walk.”
Stores, churches and downtown streets alike have slowly become popular venues for candy-collecting, turning neighborhoods into ghost towns on Allhallows Eve.
Valley Mall has hosted its Monster Mash store-to-store event for nearly 10 years. On Tuesday, hundreds of people swarmed the mall to celebrate with a dance party and costume contest. Candy bars and caramel apples also appear to be treats of the past as tables outside shops offered cookie-decorating stations, popcorn and a chocolate fountain.
Lindsey Viar was draped in monarch butterfly wings at the Valley Mall event with her 2-year-old daughter, who dressed like Anna from the Disney film “Frozen.” Viar said it was the second time the pair have gone out to the event, and she prefers lining up inside for candy over stopping at homes on Halloween night.
“We have a great time dancing and going out to stores. My husband works at night, so it’s nice to take her somewhere controlled,” Viar said.
While cauldrons full of candy remain a staple of the season, cobweb-clad homes have been replaced by decked-out car trunks as the culture of trunk-or-treating becomes a popular alternative.
Harrisonburg Auto Mall opens its doors tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. for its second trunk-or-treat celebration, and participating dealerships are transforming its vehicles into pirate ships and batmobiles for families to explore.
Over 400 people attended last year’s Halloween event, according to Regina Orebaugh, office manager at Harrisonburg Ford. Orebaugh helped organize the event and said the stores decided to host the family-friendly festivity to bring clients in and give back to the community.
“Overall, it’s a safe, fun environment instead of going door to door,” Orebaugh said. “It’s still OK, I did it as a child myself. For us, it’s for our customers. It’s a way to get to know new people.”
Bryan Hutcheson, Rockingham County sheriff, said families strolling around neighborhoods to collect candy can decrease the risks of accidents by staying in groups with an adult and wearing reflective clothing. Because the police departments are able to regulate traffic at community-planned events, Hutcheson said the controlled environments are inherently safer, but traditional Halloween perusing between streets is no large threat as long as kids practice safe street-crossing skills.
“I think it’s safe to say that preplanned events do make Halloween safer overall from a traffic standpoint and for the welfare of the kids as well,” Hutcheson said. “Those that prefer the traditional, that’s fine too, but you gotta be thinking and planning for those.”
Families looking to avoid country roads tonight can opt for trick-or-treating on Congress Street in New Market, Staunton Mall and Lynside Mennonite Church in Lyndhurst.
