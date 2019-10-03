HARRISONBURG — Bird may be the only electric scooter company in the city right now, but that is expected to change soon.
Spin, an electric bicycle- and scooter-sharing company owned by Ford Motor Co., reached out to the city around two weeks ago about acquiring a business permit, according to Assistant City Attorney Wesley Russ.
The San Francisco-based company, which launched in 2017, also has charging stations, which Russ said the company was interested in having in the city.
“They can rent out spaces at businesses or apartment complexes to house the charging stations,” Russ said, adding that the company would bring its scooters as well.
When asked what the city would do if the company asked to have charging stations on city grounds, Russ said he is not sure.
“That’s not something we had considered besides allowing a permit for the scooter and bikes,” he said.
He is not sure whether the company will launch in the city at this point because he has not heard back from Spin.
With Spin, once a person has created an account, an initial balance of $10 is required to ride the scooter.
From there, it costs $1 to unlock the scooter plus an additional 15 to 33 cents per minute and applicable taxes and fees on the trip, based on where one is riding, according to its mobile app.
Electric scooters can be checked out by anyone 18 or older through apps on smartphones for a fee. When riders are done, they can leave the scooters for the next person to pick up.
In February, City Council took action to require share-riding companies to obtain a permit, which costs $8,000.
That includes scooters, dockless bicycles and pedal-assisted e-bikes.
The permit regulations are in place for a 12-month trial period designed to give city staff the chance to observe if they are working as intended. After the trial ends, either party can request a three-month extension if the city hasn’t already put together a permanent ordinance.
Operators are limited to 100 scooters, or equal to the average number of riders per day during a three-week period divided by four. If the average is higher than four rides per scooter per day, the companies will be allowed to place additional devices.
The city can pull the plug on the trial at any point as long as it gives a 10-day notice.
VeoRide, a mobility company founded in Chicago in 2017, sent its application to the city in June to acquire a permit but has yet to show up.
In a July interview, Candice Xie, CEO and co-founder of the company, said the scooters would come into the city in August.
Russ said he heard from Tim Drayna, the general manager for VeoRide for North Carolina and Virginia, who said the company would launch in the city “within the next week or so.”
For VeoRide scooters and e-bikes, it costs $1 to unlock and 15 cents per minute of use. The scooters run up to 15 miles per hour.
Attempts to reach VeoRide were unsuccessful by press time.
Bolt Mobility has also not dropped off any scooters, although the Miami-based company, which is backed by Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, sent its application to Harrisonburg in May.
Bird is currently the only share-riding company in Harrisonburg.
California-based Bird has around 150 scooters in the city, according to Russ, who added that the company has been averaging a couple thousand rides per week.
Bird was allowed to bring 150 scooters into the city at the start of its contract instead of the maximum 100 companies have to start out with under the permit process.
The reasoning was because before Bird left the city for the winter prior to the start of the regulations, it had 150 scooters in the city and staff felt it wasn’t too many for its ridership.
As part of the trial period, city staff require operators to provide a monthly summary, which shows real-time ridership information, including where scooters are being used.
Russ said he has not received the numbers for September, but Bird had 5,566 rides.
“We have a glimpse from last year in regards to the ridership number was in the October-November period and they aren’t quite as high,” Russ said.
Bird has been averaging more than four rides per day over a three-week period, so it is legally allowed to add another 25 scooters, though it hasn’t.
While I am glad to see more transportation options that offer zero-emissions, it is frustrating to see how corporations like Ford still practicing outdated ways of barraging people with a product without any investment in education. Is this not one of the weaknesses of capitalism, lacking human values [profit over people]?
