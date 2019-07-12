HARRISONBURG — After a successful showing at the state level, a record-setting 22 students from Massanutten Technical Center traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, at the end of June to compete in the National SkillsUSA competition.
Previously, the most students MTC had qualify for nationals based on their state-level performance was 14 last year. Before that it was only one or two who would spend a week competing at nationals, said Kevin Hutton, director at MTC.
“That’s a significant amount of students,” Hutton said. “And it goes back to the staff and instructors. They’re teaching what needs to be taught and putting in the hard work.”
The 22 MTC students were among the 18,000 people who traveled to Louisville to take part in the SkillsUSA competition, or traveled with students.
More than 6,500 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.4 million square feet, equivalent to 20 football fields or 25 acres.
Hutton said they had a great week and the students’ sportsmanship and attitude were outstanding.
All students placed in the top 20 of their categories and one student placed second in the entire country.
Anna Le received the silver medal in nail care. She and model Ashley Woods presented the judges with nail art that included re-creations of five rap albums.
Along with Le, the visual arts and 3-D team placed seventh overall.
In addition, Tyler Miller, from Harrisonburg and a student at Massanutten Technical Center, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in firefighting.
The Skill Point Certificate is a component of SkillsUSA’s assessment program for career and technical education.
“The success we’ve had at all three levels just sums up how great our teachers and instructors are,” Hutton said. “We just had a really good week.”
