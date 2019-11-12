City Council reviewed the guaranteed maximum price for a second high school during Tuesday’s meeting, with some members voicing concern over the potential tax increase it would have on residents.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards presented local contractor Nielsen Builders’ maximum price of $87.2, which does not include other costs such as road improvements, right-of-way acquisition and “soft” costs, such as furniture.
The total projected borrowing amount the city would expect to take on is $104.8 million, according to a city presentation. That amount does not include the $5 million used to buy the land south of Stone Spring Road and between Interstate 81 and South Main Street.
The estimated real estate tax increase needed to cover debt payments would be 13 cents. Currently, the rate is 86 cents per $100 of assessed value. The increase would bring the real estate tax rate to 99 cents per $100 of assessed value.
“I’m concerned about the tax increase. I personally can’t afford the 13-cent increase,” Mayor Deanna Reed said.
Councilman Sal Romero said he agreed.
City Manager Eric Campbell said the $104.8 million is a conservative snapshot and “interest rates, cost and time can influence what the ultimate price of the actual project will be.”
Broken down, in addition to the $87.2 million guaranteed maximum price from Nielsen Builders, around $8.5 million is expected to be needed for “soft” costs, such as furniture, fixtures and technology, among other things.
Around $5 million will be needed for road improvements and $4.1 million for right-of-way acquisition.
Richards said that after speaking with the City Council-School Board Liaison Committee last week and hearing its concerns, he was open to the idea of building the school in two phases.
“We would wait until the debt issues ease then build those other pieces as we go,” Richards said.
The first phase would include the school, parking lots, bus loops and bike and walking path, to open in 2022.
The second phase would include the auxiliary gym, stadium and all sports fields.
Deb Fitzgerald, chairwoman of the School Board, said a timeline would need to be worked out by school and city officials for phase two projects.
Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks said in an interview following the meeting that if the city and School Board decide to build in phases, they would need to estimate the time frame of the second phase projects in the capital improvement plan.
“The point of the phased approach would be to reduce the initial cost, which would help lower that initial tax increase,” he said.
At Thursday’s School Board meeting, the board will receive a presentation on what the phased approach would look like and will be presented with an alternate guaranteed maximum price for phase one only.
The School Board is expected to vote on the alternate price, which Richards said will be around $7.7 million less than the current one.
There will also be a hearing held at the meeting to allow the community to voice thoughts on the project.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.
Council will have its first reading of the proposal on Nov. 26 and a second reading on Dec. 10.
If all goes according to plan, Nielsen Builders will break ground Dec. 16.
