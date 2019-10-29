After Planning Commission spent two hours going back and forth over how to move forward with short-term and homestay regulations, Director of Community Development Thanh Dang took the reins and guided the officials toward making some decisions.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss zoning regulations, reviewing the special-use permit application to obtain a short-term rental, occupancy regulations by zoning district and area and dimensional regulations by the zoning district.
The commissioners looked at seven questions, which over the course of seven months since short-term regulations were adopted, have become issues.
The biggest question that came out of the meeting revolved around where homestays and short-term rentals are allowed to operate and how many guests and accommodation spaces should be allowed.
Homestays in the city aren’t currently an ability the city offers, although Planning Commission voted in March to recommend council allow homestay.
Back when the city was looking into how it would regulate rentals, staff gave the commission and council two options.
The first option would be that the city adopt a special-use permit, which would have classified properties offered online through airbnb.com and other sites together with bed-and-breakfasts as short-term rentals and require them to have a special-use permit to operate in residential areas.
With the special-use permit, the owner would not be required to live on the property, although council could require it in certain instances.
This is the option council approved.
The second option would give residents the option to obtain the special-use permit or allow homestay, which would mean that property owners would have the right to allow guests to stay in their home as long as it’s their primary residence and they are present during the lodging period.
With a 4-3 vote, the commission recommended the second option.
The commission agreed at Tuesday’s meeting that homestays should be a by-right ability for residents in all zoning districts by which a special-use permit is allowed.
Those districts include all residential districts except for R-8 Small Lot Residential District, the city’s website shows, and in MX-U Mixed Use Planned Community District and B-1 Central Business District.
Staff recommended that the city limit the number of guests at one time for homestays to no more than six people.
Commissioner Gil Coleman said he was OK with six, “but I also think six may be too loose of a number.”
He recommended allowing up to four guests, which the majority of the board eventually agreed to.
If a person wants more than four people, it would have to apply for a special-use permit.
As for short-term rentals, they can operate in any dwelling type, which includes a single-family detached, duplex, townhouse or after physical renovations are completed in apartments, according to the city’s website.
There are no restrictions on the number of accommodation spaces unless conditioned by the permit.
Staff recommended that requests can be made by the applicant for a number of guests and can be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, but the commission, as a whole, was not comfortable with staff’s recommendation.
The commission could not make any decision on where short-term rentals should be allowed to operate and how many guests and accommodation spaces should be allowed.
Commissioner Kathy Whitten said it’s important to protect the uniqueness of certain neighborhoods and there needed to be restrictions, such as in R-1 Single Family Residential neighborhoods.
Coleman suggested that there be a certain number of guests allowed for certain zoning districts.
“We need some sort of restrictionsm, otherwise we will have the same issues because the same applications will be coming in,” Coleman said.
Chairman Henry Way said he would like to have strict restrictions with R-1 Single-Family Residential District to protect the identity of the neighborhood.
Eight short-term rentals have been approved in R-1 districts and one special-use permit request is being reviewed in the R-1 district, according to a city-provided map.
Since the rentals were adopted in March, 32 special-use permit applications have been reviewed by Planning Commission for City Council.
No requests have been denied by council yet.
Council has approved 24 applications.
“We really have to be mindful that while we have had 24 people who have asked and gotten a special-use permit, we have a lot more people who have said they don’t want this to happen in their neighborhood and haven’t been heard,” Whitten said. “We are causing unrest in neighborhoods.”
Commissioner Brent Finnegan said when it comes to people being heard, “what has potential to happen is that certain homeowners get singled out and others with good relationships with their neighbors get [the permits] passed. But the short-term rental is attached to the property, not the owner.”
When it comes to ownership, the commission decided that with a homestay and short-term rental, it must be the operator’s primary residence and if the operator is not the property owner, the operator must be present during the lodging period.
Currently with a special-use permit, the dwelling does not have to be the operator’s primary residence and the operator does not have to be present during the lodging period unless restricted by a special condition.
The term “operator” is not defined in the city’s Zoning Ordinance, but the Virginia Code defines operator as “[t]he proprietor of any dwelling, lodging, or sleeping accommodations offered as a short-term rental, whether in the capacity of owner, lessee, sublessee, mortgagee in possession, licensee, or any other possessory capacity.”
Whitten said the water gets muddy when someone says it is or isn’t going to be their primary residence.
“People are just going to say that it’s [their] primary residence,” she said. “It’s hard to legislate that.”
Dang told the commission that the city can request IRS or tax statements to prove what is someone’s primary residency.
“After that, it just has to become an enforcement issue,” Finnegan said.
Because the commission recommend rentals be the operator’s primary residence, staff recommended they consider changing the term within the city’s Zoning Ordinance for “short-term rental” back to “bed-and-breakfast.”
According to the zoning ordinance, a short-term rental is defined as “the provision of a bedroom or accommodation space within the principal building or any accessory building that is suitable or intended for occupancy for dwelling, sleeping or lodging purposes and is offered in exchange for a charge for occupancy.”
The commission could not decide if that was something that needed to be done.
Also at the meeting, the commission decided that homestays can operate for no more than 90 nights per calendar year, which was recommended by staff.
For short-term rentals, the commission agreed the current regulation should be kept, which is that there be no limit unless conditioned by the special-use permit.
The commission decided there should be no parking requirements for homestays.
For special-use permits, the commission decided the current regulations should be kept. The regulations state there should be one parking space for each bedroom or accommodation space, or may be more or less restricted by the special-use permit.
Because the commission did not make decisions on all items, Dang said they will talk more at the next Planning Commission meeting on Nov. 13 to finalize all its recommendations.
After the recommendations have been made by the commissioners, it will be sent to staff to create draft ordinance amendments. Afterwards, it will be brought back to Planning Commission for a public hearing and will then go forward to City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.