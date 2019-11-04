Nothing welcomes the start of the holiday season like the Westover Holiday Craft Show.
“This is wonderful,” Melissa Weaver said as she looked at a number of colored earnings that were once just pennies. “It’s great to see so many people come together to show us their crafts.”
Weaver was looking at Kelley Shradley-Horst’s table made up of earrings, necklaces, scarves among other things. All items were unused and recycled material.
Some of her necklaces were made using paintbrushes and pencils.
“I used to be an art teacher at Harrisonburg High School and so using items that I used as an art teacher just made sense,” she said.
She has been making the crafts for about eight years and said it is a fun and easy hobby to do.
“This is a way for me to have a creative outlet and be happy,” she said. “I find beauty in the unused things.”
While it wasn’t the first time being in the Westover craft show, it was for Marina Stevenson.
Stevenson began making handmade body care products years ago for herself, family and friends.
“I was always making something for someone and I realized I should just upscale and sell to a wider variety of people,” she said.
Her business is called Plant Love.
Since Stevenson only goes to craft shows to sell her products, she has a website, plantloveherbs.org, where people can go to buy her stuff.
“More and more people have become interested in the all natural things,” she said. “And I really enjoy making the products.”
She said it’s a fairly long process to make the body care items because the extracts used take weeks to be completed.
At her table, she had a number of different types of soap bars, a tattoo care balm, aftershave balm, body butter, and lip balms.
Although the process isn’t quick, it’s rewarding to Stevenson.
“I really enjoy when people look happy when they try my things,” she said. “I like making these things because they bring joy to so many people.”
Beth Barrett is a pro when it comes to craft shows. She has been attending the Westover Holiday Craft Show since it began.
The craft show is located at the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Center, and that’s a big draw for Barrett.
“I love this rec center and support all of their activities,” she said. “This is one way to support the community and all those who have connections to the rec center.”
Like Shradley-Horst, Barrett was also a teacher and began her hobby of making all kinds of crafts after she retired from the Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
She worked as a science teacher for more than 30 years.
After retiring she began making all sorts of beaded jewelry — mainly earrings, necklaces and bracelets.
“Coming as a teacher, I like keeping my prices low because I didn’t make much as a teacher so I want to have respect for other people’s lifestyles,” she said.
Barrett does around five shows a year and tailors the color of her products based on whether it’s the fall or spring.
“This keeps me busy and out of trouble,” she joked. “It’s a big hobby of mine and I love seeing people come to be a part of this craft show.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.