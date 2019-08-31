HARRISONBURG — Although Our Community Place received a $50,000 grant last week, it doesn’t come close to assisting with the many needs the nonprofit and city have as they address homelessness in the area.
Sam Nickels, the executive director of OCP, said he wants to continue to help the homeless access housing resources, while also helping them find a community of support and friends at OCP.
“Many homeless folks don’t have connections anymore to family or have burned bridges in their lives, and they just really need a social connection and a place to call home,” he said. “So we are trying to bring those two issues together.”
Nickels said social connections can mean a lot to those facing chronic homelessness over a long period of time.
Many who experience a social connection end up turning down housing or shelter options because they want to be on the street supporting and caring for those who are also on the street, he said.
“To them, it’s also about helping those friends they meet through the difficult times,” Nickels said.
Others who receive public housing sometimes bring another homeless person into their housing unit, but since it’s against the law, both people can get kicked out and end up back on the streets.
“Our society is very individualistic,” Nickels said. “So a person who is disabled can’t have a brother or friend living with them because they get put in individual housing.”
But the issues have started being addressed with city staff, according to Nickels.
Michael Wong, executive director of the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, said in an interview Friday that the biggest problem is the city finding affordable housing options for the homeless along with the need for permanent housing.
The only housing available in the city for the chronically homeless is Commerce Village, which has 30 units. It is also available for veterans.
In the four years Commerce Village been open, Wong said there have only been a few instances where individuals lost the housing because they moved someone in that wasn’t eligible for housing.
There are is average of two turnovers a year at Commerce Village.
The federal government has to approve every person for the housing so if someone moves in without approval, both people could be kicked out.
“The homeless population is rising every year and it’s because we don’t have affordable housing,” he said, adding that he is trying to apply for additional funding to help with the issue and work with landlords throughout city to help house people.
Wong went to Harrisonburg’s City Council in October and again in May requesting funding to build three units on 650 E. Gay St. targeted at the chronically homeless and special needs population, but Council denied the request both times because members said they don’t want more public housing built in the Northeast Neighborhood.
Although city staff was supposed to look into other city-owned land that could potentially be available to build more public housing, Wong said he has not heard anything on the topic since.
While many homeless have been put on the waiting list for housing or haven’t made it onto any list yet, they would have to find safe places to sleep.
Following community concerns regarding the homeless and panhandlers, OCP temporarily allowed up to 25 people to sleep on its grounds for a period of time.
OCP provides meals, showers, storage lockers, case management services and job training opportunities to those in need, but is not an overnight shelter.
The nonprofit ended the service July 1 because it had no outside support or funds.
“The staff was burned out, we couldn’t find a location to house folks and we couldn’t find funding to pay for that,” Nickels said.
Nickels said the people who come into the city to panhandle — “they’re people we know.”
He said the panhandlers are not an organized group of people that come in and out of Harrisonburg.
“We know the folks out there,” he said. “They participate in our programs and have been part of it for a long time.”
OCP did a survey recently of 19 homeless people that came to the nonprofit and 16 of the 19 had long-term connections to the local community, Nickels said.
“Not to say they aren’t shifting around, but all of us shift around and live in different places,” he said. “I know I have.”
Nickels said the ultimate question is how to create flexible housing programs to help people create social networks, family changes and friendships and be able to maintain their housing.
