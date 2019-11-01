Diversity is a strength for a school division. It allows for more flexible creative thinking, which is how students succeed whether in the workforce or higher education.
This is Michael Richards’ mindset when he thinks about Harrisonburg City Public Schools, one of the most diverse school divisions in the state, where more than 75 languages are represented.
“It’s important to develop that flexible, creative and critical thinking, and we do it in a natural environment,” the division’s superintendent said. “Our student body encourages it by continually challenging static thinking.”
But as much as it is a strength, it can also be a challenge. A school division has finite resources in terms of materials and teachers. With that many languages, it can be difficult to meet the needs of every student, Richards said.
When a student is new and English isn’t their first language, they take part in “sheltered learning” where they learn in their own language so they don’t fall behind.
“We want to honor their first language,” Richards said. “But for learning to occur there does have to be a common language.”
The school division relies heavily on its interpretation and translation department, headed by Sal Romero. When Richards took over as superintendent in July, he promoted Romero to director of family engagement, and hired a coordinator for interpretation and translation.
That person finds the resources to get important messages to families and students who speak a less common language.
Ninety-five percent of all students speak at least one of six languages. Some speak more than one of the following:
• Spanish — 46%
• English — 38%
• Arabic — 4%
• Kurdish — 3%
• Russian — 1%
• Swahili — 1%
• Tigrinya — 1%
• Ukranian — 1%
There are 69 additional languages spoken by students for a total of 77. So what brings such a diverse language-speaking population to Harrisonburg?
There are multiple reasons, according to Laura Feichtinger McGrath, director of English language services and Title III.
Available unskilled and semiskilled work, available (though not necessarily affordable) housing, and location to a city without being a big city but also not being super rural are some of the reasons. Also, programs such as Church World Service Refugee Resettlement, which services Harrisonburg, bring in a few hundred people each year and then individuals and families who have been settled in other parts of the country will relocate here as communities grow, Feichtinger McGrath said.
“People share their experiences with family in other places, and Harrisonburg becomes the right place for them, too,” she said.
Once students are here, they need to be identified as English language learners.
Upon registration, all students complete a home language survey. If there are languages other than English spoken at home in meaningful ways, a screener of English language is given to determine if additional English language supports are needed to access educational opportunities.
Each year many students are not found eligible to be identified as English learners because they score in the range of their English-speaking peers, Feichtinger McGrath said. This is particularly true of the school division’s youngest learners who have already attended day care or preschool. The screener for grades one through 12 focuses on listening, reading, writing and speaking proficiency in English.
Kindergarten only screens for listening and speaking.
“We want students to have full access to the curriculum,” Feichtinger McGrath said. “If a student scores in EL range, we will provide appropriate supports for them to gain that access.”
As director of a department critical to the success of students in Harrisonburg, Feichtinger McGrath said the most challenging part of her job is making sure that she is providing relevant opportunities to learn for a group of learners who each have unique profiles.
“Though all ELs are identified language learners, they come from so many different backgrounds and each have their own strengths and challenges,” she said. “Facilitating the growth of English language skills is not solely in the domain of the ESL teacher, but rather a shared responsibility for all teachers.”
Not all teachers are as prepared to do this, and meeting the different needs of teachers is also a challenge and a big responsibility.
“Teaching English learners well is not just teaching well, as there is the added goal of language development,” Feichtinger McGrath said.
The language percentages in this article are enlightening and obviously concerning. There's a larger story here and irrespective of whether "diversity is a strength", such a high concentration of foreign language speakers within a single community does present an argument for at least some limits on what a locality can accept. Especially when this situation occurs over a relatively short period of time.
Church World Service has done admirable work, especially in the wake of World War II, however, in the current era some immigrants are as likely to be economic refugees as they are to be escaping life or death situations. My question is one of fairness. Should a limited number of American communities be expected to shoulder the burden (good or bad) of attempting to assimilate such large numbers in such short time?
Harrisonburg City officials like to talk about this strength from their diversity. Just curious: where is the strength in a student not being able to communicate with their peers? It sounds like a great idea, but only in a utopia. It all boils down to being a significant problem that doesn't really have a solution.
