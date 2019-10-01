HARRISONBURG — The Virginia Department of Education released accreditation information on Monday, and only one school in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County did not receive full accreditation.
Spotswood Elementary School was accredited with conditions and flagged as level three, which means below state standards, in the performance areas of math scores for black students, English for black students, and an overall achievement gap in math.
The accreditation reporting from the Department of Education has changed a number of times, and most recently the leveling model has been put into place to grade schools in a number of areas, which gives a more detailed picture of where and which students are struggling, said Pat Lintner, chief academic officer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
“The state has included gap groups in the calculation, which gives more of a full report,” Lintner said. “Clearly we have work to do in certain areas.”
Lintner said the school division has known about the accreditation ratings for some time now and therefore there were no surprises. The reports allow for a good amount of introspection to help inform curricula, resources and plans moving forward.
A few areas that the school division have identified as needing improvement are performance by students with disabilities and dropout rates at the high school.
Performance by students with disabilities is an issue across the school division, not just at Spotswood Elementary School, Lintner said.
Dropout rates for Harrisonburg High School will be released by the Department of Education next month. Lintner said identifying what prompts a student to drop out is a key to fixing the problem. These are not students who went to school for 11 years and then out of the blue decide to stop going, Lintner said.
There are students at the high school going to school and holding down full-time jobs, which is an extremely difficult thing to do, Lintner said.
It’s unique situations like this that the school division wants to identify to help inform steps of action down the road.
All schools will submit performance improvement plans to the state Department of Education. The plan for Spotswood Elementary School will be a little more detailed.
All schools in Rockingham County are fully accredited.
In Page County, two schools were accredited with conditions, Luray Elementary School and Page County Middle School.
In Shenandoah County, Sandy Hook Elementary School was the only school to not be fully accredited.
Across the state, 92% of public schools are meeting the state Board of Education’s expectations for achievement and improving student outcomes and are accredited for the 2019-20 school year.
The accreditation ratings reported by the Virginia Department of Education also show that schools are making progress in reducing chronic absenteeism, but declines in performance on state reading tests — especially among black and economically disadvantaged students — have resulted in an increase in the number of schools that will receive state assistance to address achievement gaps in English.
The number of schools meeting the state board’s goal for reducing chronic absenteeism increased 4%, from 1,600 to 1,663. Twenty-three schools are identified as in need of state support to reduce chronic absenteeism, 21 fewer schools than last year. The number of schools identified as in need of state assistance to address achievement gaps in English increased by 13, to 125, compared with 112 last year.
