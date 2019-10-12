HARRISONBURG — After Planning Commission had given 32 recommendations to City Council regarding special-use permits for short-term rentals, the commission has voiced concerns with the way rentals are ultimately decided and regulated.
At Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting, questions asked included what the definition of a primary residence is, how many guests should be allowed in a rental and whether to focus more on the zoning district of the neighborhood or the uniqueness of each neighborhood.
Due to the concerns, Planning Commission will hold a work session on Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. to review the decisions that have already been made by the commission as well as council and staff’s recommendations.
“I am going to walk them through some questions to help guide their discussion to identify what they are concerned about with the short-term rentals,” said Thanh Dang, the city’s assistant director of planning and zoning. “I sense that the commissioners aren’t all in agreement with each other, so we need to work through that and try to come up with some kind of compromise and agreement with how to move forward.”
She said the commission will determine at the work session whether or not it needs to meet with City Council.
Commissioner Gil Coleman said during Wednesday’s meeting that when it comes to the number of guests allowed in a short-term rental, he feels the commission has made the mistake of allowing large numbers of people in certain areas.
“We should consider the zoning in certain areas and what we approve based on that,” he said. “We need to look at the land use and how it relates to zoning.”
Chairman Henry Way said it’s the commission’s job to weigh everything and take into consideration what the people who live there are saying. City staff’s job, on the other hand, is to make a recommendation solely on the property based off the comprehensive plan and land-use guide and take into consideration the prior decisions council has made.
“We don’t make our decisions based on letters from residents,” said Adam Fletcher, the city’s director of planning and community development.
The concerns came up during a hearing Wednesday regarding a request from Claudia McClean at 907 Ridgewood Road to obtain a permit for short-term rentals. McClean has lived in the neighborhood for around 15 years and had been operating a short-term rental for 10 months prior to Aug. 1, when the city started requiring homeowners to have a permit to operate.
During the hearing, a number of residents opposed the request saying they were concerned about the safety of their children and wanting to keep the uniqueness to the area.
Carissa Henriques, who lives next door to the property, said during the hearing that she did not know McClean had been operating for 10 months but had “major concerns” that if the permit was granted by council, it would set a precedent for future short-term rentals in the neighborhood.
She said having a rental permit would also change the uniqueness of the neighborhood, increase traffic and cause “stranger danger.”
As of Oct. 3, there were 14 letters sent to city staff opposing McClean’s request, according to city documents.
Former Councilman Abe Shearer said during the hearing that the process of getting a permit is to also take into consideration the support or opposition of residents.
“If you take take into consideration the voices, what’s the point of allowing [people] to talk at all?” he asked.
Commissioner Brent Finnegan also asked what the point of the short-term rental hearings are if the commission doesn’t listen to the neighbors’ concerns.
“I think we shouldn’t have these hearings at all,” he said. “I’m not aware of any other city in Virginia that does it this way.”
The commission, with a 3-3 vote, sent no recommendation to council on the Ridgewood Road request. Council will hold a hearing at its Nov. 12 meeting.
Dang said people are appointed to be an advisory to council, “so my hope is that they can work their differences out amongst themselves so they can get to the point where they are able to give recommendations to council.”
During the work session, Dang plans to allow the commission the opportunity to recommend amendments to the short-term rental requirements.
Dang said one amendment the commission could discuss is having a threshold in different zoning areas so that if a property owner wanted to rent out to a maximum number of people or rooms, they could do it by right, but if it’s a higher number, then the owner would need a special-use permit to operate.
“They can look into there being a threshold or maximum number of people or max number of bedrooms that Planning Commission might say ‘Well, they only rent out to four people, so we should consider that a by-right use,’” Dang said. “And maybe we need to bring bed and breakfasts back [into the city code] for people who are using it more intensely and renting in more of a commercial-type of way.”
If the commission comes up with amendments, city staff will have to make a draft of the recommendations, and bring it back to Planning Commission for a hearing before it goes to council.
City residents, over time, had concern with the city’s regulation that the special-use permit is nontransferable to the owner and stays with the property. Because of this ordinance, if the owner who was granted the permit moves, the new property owner has the right to continue operating short-term rentals.
As part of the city code, in the case of a nuisance, council can recall, review or revoke the permit. As part of the state code, if the new property owner stops operating for 24 or more consecutive months, they will lose the permit.
Dang gave the example of how when council approves a zoning request, it doesn’t suddenly get changed unless council votes to do so. With a special-use permit, it is tied to the property and isn’t taken away because someone moves.
Although Dang said she doesn’t have a personal opinion yet on what changes need to be made, “I hope I can come up with good questions to help the Planning Commission see what needs to be changed or not.”
“The opinions of the commission vary and we’ll have to work through that together to be able to successfully move forward,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.