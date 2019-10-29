The Harrisonburg Planning Commission will hold a work session today to discuss and find solutions to concerns over short-term rentals.
The purpose of the meeting, which is open to the public, is to discuss zoning regulations, reviewing the special-use permit application to obtain a short-term rental, occupancy regulations by zoning district and area and dimensional regulations by the zoning district.
According to the zoning ordinance, a short-term rental is defined as “the provision of a bedroom or accommodation space within the principal building or any accessory building that is suitable or intended for occupancy for dwelling, sleeping or lodging purposes and is offered in exchange for a charge for occupancy.”
Although the meeting is open to the public, there will be no public comment allowed, according to a city press release.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at City Hall, 409 S. Main St., room 237.
To view the agenda, visit https://harrisonburg-va.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Since short-term rental regulations were adopted in March, 32 special-use permit applications have been reviewed by Planning Commission for City Council.
According to a document written by Thanh Dang, director of community development, of those 32 requests, five were withdrawn by the applicants after receiving staff and/or Planning Commission recommendations. No requests have been denied by council yet.
Two will be considered by council at its Nov. 12 meeting.
Prior to the meeting, commissioners were to review the eight discussion questions laid out by staff and consider what their individual answers will be.
“While individual answers are expected to differ, the goal of the of the work session is for discussions to aim towards building consensus on a set of recommendations for amending the Zoning Ordinance to address STRs,” Dang said in the document. “Where even if individuals disagree, there is an overall consent to move forward to create one set of recommendations.”
After the recommendations have been made by the commissioners, they will be sent to staff to create draft ordinance amendments to bring back to Planning Commission for a public hearing.
The eight questions are:
1. Should the city allow homestays and/or short-term rentals?
2. Who is the short-term rental operator and what are the requirements and responsibilities of the operator? What are the expectations of the operator?
3. How many nights per year can homestays and short-term rentals be allowed to operate and how long are guests allowed to stay?
4. Where can homestays and short-term rentals be allowed to operate, and how many guests and accommodation spaces should be allowed?
5. What are the parking requirements for homestays and short-term rentals?
6. Depending on the responses above, should the city rename “short-term rentals” to “bed and breakfasts?”
7. Should the city require homestay operators to register?
8. If at the end of the work session there is interest in a joint meeting with City Council, what specific questions or points/issues do Planning Commission members want to discuss?
Currently, homestays are allowed by right, which means that property owners have the right to allow guests to stay in their home as long as it’s their primary residence and they are present during the lodging period.
Short-term rentals require a special-use permit. Having a short-term rental would allow applicants to request anything beyond what is allowed for homestays.
Because of these terms, there are no limits to what conditions City Council can place to restrict the rental’s use.
Such limitations include council making a limit on the number of nights that a rental can operate for a certain rentals. Otherwise, there is no limit for number of nights.
With homestays, it can operate for no more than 90 nights per calendar year.
Another condition that council can take is regarding parking. Currently, there is one parking space required for each bedroom or accommodation space, but that requirement can be more or less restrictive as conditioned by council through the special-use permit.
Homestays have no parking requirements.
Commissioner Brent Finnegan said he has been talking with Planning Commission members and zoning officials in other nearby localities, such as Charlottesville, Staunton and Roanoke, and they all regulate short-term rentals in different ways.
“I think the best approach for Harrisonburg is a hybrid approach similar to the one Planning Commission recommended in February,” he said, referring to the original recommendation to council on how to approach short-term rentals.
At Planning Commission’s Feb. 14 meeting, the board had two short-term rental options, given by city staff, to choose from to recommend to council to adopt.
The commission voted 4-3 to adopt the second option.
The second option would give residents the option to obtain the special-use permit or allow homestay, which would mean that property owners would have the right to allow guests to stay in their home as long as it’s their primary residence and they are present during the lodging period.
Finnegan voted in favor of the second option.
“I voted with the majority to recommend to City Council a hybrid approach to regulating short-term rentals that allowed for limited homestays with a permit in certain residential areas,” he said. “If a local resident wants to do something outside of those parameters, they can go through the special-use permitting process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.