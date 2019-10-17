HARRISONBURG — The railroad on Maryland Avenue will be closed today starting at 7 a.m. and will be closed into the early afternoon due to railroad work.
According to a city press release, the railroad company, Norfolk Southern, informed the city of its need to close the area so it could do construction on the railroad.
"The closure will impact the morning and afternoon commutes in this area, though officials hope the work will be completed in one day," the release said.
Drivers headed west on Maryland Avenue can instead take Central Avenue to South Avenue to High Street.
Those headed east on Maryland Avenue should take High Street to South Avenue to Central Avenue.
Closure and detour signs will be placed near the area, the release said, and residents living near Roosevelt Street and New York Avenue will still be able to access the area during the closure.
